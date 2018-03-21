Google (goog) has announced a new $300 million initiative intended to strengthen quality digital journalism and combat the proliferation of “fake news” and misinformation.

The Google News Initiative is a new three-year effort to help news organizations adapt to the challenges of digital publishing and “build a stronger future for news,” Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Launched in partnership with a half-dozen news organizations including Gannett (gci), the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Financial Times, the initiative includes an array of tools and background services focused on empowering news organizations and increasing publishers’ digital revenue.

Some features will seek to make it easier for news outlets to drive subscriptions, such as Subscribe with Google, which will allow readers to consolidate all of their subscriptions with Google log-in information. Google is also applying its machine learning software DoubleClick platform to better serve publishers with information about user behavior, while a new News Consumer Insights dashboard will tailor Google Analytics data for publishers.