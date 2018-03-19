Starbucks Is Bringing Back Unicorn Frappuccinos — With a Twist

Step aside, Unicorn Frappuccino. You’re so 2017.

Beginning Thursday, March 22, Instagram feeds will be replete with photos of Starbucks‘ latest frozen sugar-laden drink: the Crystal Ball Frappuccino. According to Business Insider, the frappuccino will have a peach flavor and be topped with bits of candy. The special drink will be in stores for four days or until supplies last.

An Instagram post by the Florence, Ala. Starbucks location shows a blue and white, marble-looking drink with a pyramid of whipped cream and specks of pink candy.

The futuristic frozen beverage isn’t exclusive to the South: Another Instagram account from a Milwaukee-based Starbucks calls the Crystal Ball Frappuccino a “gem of a drink” and a “diamond in the rough.”

Baristas in other locations across the country also seemed excited about the next big Starbucks drink.

Some employees and Starbucks customers did not feel the same love for the trendy Unicorn Frappuccino, though. When that pink drink launched in April 2017, baristas and some customers were less than pleased. One Reddit user called it the “Frap from hell.” Another barista said a part of her “dies” every time a customer orders one.

As a barista, just know that every time you ask me to make this, a part of me dies #unicornfrappuccino — Tina Dee (@fairlyfamous) April 19, 2017

Regardless of how you feel, it may not take a real crystal ball to realize that this is just the beginning of Spring’s colorful frappuccino trend.