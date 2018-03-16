Term Sheet -- Friday, March 16

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

Robinhood, a zero-commission stock trading platform, is raising a massive new round of funding.

The startup is in the process of raising $350 million in Series D funding being led by Russia’s DST Global, according to a source familiar with the fundraise. The round values the company at a whopping $5.6 billion, up from a $1.3 billion valuation last April.

Robinhood’s existing backers include Index Ventures, Thrive Capital, and NEA. Some of these investors are said to be participating in the new round as well.

The fresh infusion of capital comes on the heels of Robinhood’s announcement that it’s adding a cryptocurrency trading feature to its platform. In January, the company said it would allow customers to buy tokens using its same streamlined, no-commission approach it offers for stocks.

Robinhood will use part of the funding to “aggressively hire across the board,” Term Sheet has learned. It just hired Greylock investor Josh Elman as its VP of product, and it’s also looking for VPs of engineering and customer support.

The company is making big moves, and it’s definitely one to watch in the coming months.

THERANOS SOUND-OFF: Thank you to all of you who took the time to respond to yesterday’s column about Theranos’ secretive operations. Here’s a roundup of some of the comments I received:

“The huge elephant in the room that nobody has addressed is this: ordinary people who steal from a 7-11 store go to jail. No option to pay a fine or give up the empty candy wrapper (worthless shares). How is it they let her off scot-free?”

“The fact that this woman (and the ex CEO) are not already doing 10-12 in a federal penitentiary tells you everything that is wrong with our securities laws in America.

“The young huckster Holmes aside, the bigger story here is how the company continued to raise huge sums of money from professional investors. Due diligence is supposed to uncover and temper the exaggerations that are expected from CEOs.”

“How are these not lessons that SV should not already know? Do your diligence, understand the tech and don’t accept ‘trade secret’ BS, and check out board oversight.”

WEEKEND READING: In the new issue of Fortune, my colleague Shawn Tully wrote a long-form feature on how government deficits could blow up the Trump economy. The U.S. national debt is expected to more than double in the next 10 years, and this story explains why that’s dangerous — and what it’ll take to fix it. Read the feature here.