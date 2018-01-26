Term Sheet -- Friday, January 26

IPO HYPE

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers,

2017 was about delayed exits and outsized valuations. 2018 will look different.

Market conditions signal a strong year for IPOs, according to SVB’s latest State of the Market report. There should be a steady stream of listings and acquisitions, mainly due to increasing liquidity demands. The private market impact of this trend remains to be seen.

If true, “unicorn” companies will be 2018’s greatest beneficiaries. The anticipated high-profile IPOs include Spotify, Dropbox, Lyft, and Xiaomi. Just the thought of liquidity will leave most private shareholders salivating. See the full report here.

ENDING THE DRAMA: Meanwhile in Uber-land, the drama is subsiding. Benchmark officially dropped its lawsuit against former CEO Travis Kalanick following the close of SoftBank’s $9.3 billion share purchase. Per the agreement, Benchmark was obligated to do this so long as a slate of governance reforms attached to the deal went into effect. Hopefully, the daily Uber posts are behind us … but who knows what could happen when Kalanick, Masayoshi Son, and Benchmark are involved.

CRYPTO TRADING: Robinhood, a zero-commission stock trading platform popular with millennials, is making the plunge into cryptocurrency. Starting in February, Robinhood will allow customers to buy tokens including Bitcoin, Ripple, and 14 other cryptocurrencies using the same streamlined, no-commission approach it offers for stocks. This is important for several reasons:

• This brings a new, crypto-focused audience to Robinhood, while also introducing token investing to its existing user base. Things to watch here include: user numbers for Robinhood and Coinbase, potential increases in crypto-trading volume, and the impact on Robinhood’s operations and customer support.

• Robinhood brings a more polished and engaging user experience to the cryptocurrency world. This may be one of the most compelling aspects of Robinhood’s decision — there are very few consumer-friendly products in this space, so expect Robinhood to hold this advantage for quite some time.

• Robinhood says it will allow customers to acquire stakes without paying a commission or fees. Popular exchanges, such as Coinbase, all charge a commission on buying and selling. It will be interesting to see if Coinbase is forced to respond to Robinhood’s zero-commission approach, especially given all the attention Coinbase received around its eye-popping 2017 revenues ($1 billion). But…it’s really hard to compete with free.

• Lastly, Robinhood’s move into the cryptocurrency space brings additional legitimacy and attention to a burgeoning industry. I’m curious to see what the capital allocation breakdown of Robinhood’s user base looks like 12 months from now.

Read more at Fortune.