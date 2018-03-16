What We Know So Far About James Comey’s Top-Secret Book

The publisher of former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming book is remaining tight-lipped—and working hard to make sure anyone with access to the book will do the same.

Comey’s memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, is due to be released on April 17 and is already Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in three categories: politics & social sciences, law, and biography.

Lordy, this time there will be a tape. Audio book almost finished. pic.twitter.com/38LNOJdtw7 — James Comey (@Comey) February 27, 2018

But publisher Flatiron Books wants to ensure no one gets their hands on a copy before the release, requiring warehouse workers to sign nondisclosure agreements and using password protection and code names for digital drafts of the book.

Despite this, there are a few things we can expect from the book. Similar to Michael Wolff’s tell-all, A Higher Loyalty will likely provide an inside look at the workings of the Trump White House, as well as Comey’s experiences working under the previous two administrations.

The book reportedly includes “never-before told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations” of Comey’s career, and explores “what good, ethical leadership looks like, and how it drives sound decisions.” According to Politico, details about Comey’s “loyalty” dinner with President Donald Trump and Comey’s “Steele dossier” briefing to Trump are expected to be among the episodes highlighted.

Book is finished. I’m looking forward to sharing it with everyone and talking about it on ABC. https://t.co/ksBZqIgVkH — James Comey (@Comey) February 16, 2018

Comey will appear on an ABC News “20/20” special with George Stephanopoulos on April 15, two days before the book’s release. He also has plans to appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The View,” and will then go a national tour to promote his book.