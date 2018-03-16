Steve Jobs' Daughter Is Writing a Memoir About Their Complicated Relationship

The daughter of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs is writing a memoir to be published in September that will detail her complicated relationship with her father.

The book, by Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 39, is to be titled Small Fry, from publisher Grove Press.

Lisa Brennan-Jobs, whose mother is artist Chrisann Brennan, had little contact her father during her early years. Initially, Steve Jobs questioned his paternity, but later apologized and became more involved by inviting her into his world of “mansions, vacations, and private schools,” according to a description of the book on Amazon, and also naming one of Apple’s early computers, the Apple Lisa, after her.

The book promises to give new insight into Steve Jobs, who while a brilliant businessman and marketer, was also known for being mercurial with friends, family, and colleagues.

Small Fry will follow a biography of Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson in 2011 that covered Steve Jobs’ relationship with Lisa Brennan-Jobs and her mother. Jobs later married Laurene Powell, with whom he had three children.

Here’s the full description on Amazon of the upcoming book by Lisa Brennan-Jobs: