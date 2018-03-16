Steve Jobs' Daughter Is Writing a Memoir About Their Complicated Relationship

By Verne Kopytoff
3:08 PM EDT

The daughter of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs is writing a memoir to be published in September that will detail her complicated relationship with her father.

The book, by Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 39, is to be titled Small Fry, from publisher Grove Press.

Lisa Brennan-Jobs, whose mother is artist Chrisann Brennan, had little contact her father during her early years. Initially, Steve Jobs questioned his paternity, but later apologized and became more involved by inviting her into his world of “mansions, vacations, and private schools,” according to a description of the book on Amazon, and also naming one of Apple’s early computers, the Apple Lisa, after her.

The book promises to give new insight into Steve Jobs, who while a brilliant businessman and marketer, was also known for being mercurial with friends, family, and colleagues.

Small Fry will follow a biography of Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson in 2011 that covered Steve Jobs’ relationship with Lisa Brennan-Jobs and her mother. Jobs later married Laurene Powell, with whom he had three children.

Here’s the full description on Amazon of the upcoming book by Lisa Brennan-Jobs:

Born on a farm and named in a field by her parents―artist Chrisann Brennan and Steve Jobs―Lisa Brennan-Jobs’s childhood unfolded in a rapidly changing Silicon Valley. When she was young, Lisa’s father was a mythical figure who was rarely present in her life. As she grew older, her father took an interest in her, ushering her into a new world of mansions, vacations, and private schools. His attention was thrilling, but he could also be cold, critical and unpredictable. When her relationship with her mother grew strained in high school, Lisa decided to move in with her father, hoping he’d become the parent she’d always wanted him to be.

Small Fry is Lisa Brennan-Jobs’s poignant story of a childhood spent between two imperfect but extraordinary homes. Scrappy, wise, and funny, young Lisa is an unforgettable guide through her parents’ fascinating and disparate worlds. Part portrait of a complex family, part love letter to California in the seventies and eighties, Small Fry is an enthralling book by an insightful new literary voice.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE