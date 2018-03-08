Corona Launches Its First New Beer in 29 Years

Next time you head to the grocery store to buy a Corona beer, you’ll have another option to choose from. Constellation Brands, which distributes popular Mexican lager Corona in the United States, is rolling out a new lower-calorie version of the beer: Corona Premier, the first new Corona-branded beer in 29 years.

The new beer is meant for light beer drinkers who are looking for an upgrade in what they drink while sticking to a brand they’re familiar with. Exact pricing will vary depending on the market, but Constellation has said that the beer will cost the same as Corona and Corona Light. Those beers cost 40% more than traditional light beers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The company is pitching the new beer to men over 35.

As for how it’s different from traditional Corona, the new Premier version has 2.6 grams of carbohydrates and 90 calories compared to 148 calories and 13 grams of carbs in a traditional 12 oz. Corona. Corona Light has 99 calories and 5 grams of carbohydrates.

Constellation describes Premier as “perfectly balanced with a touch of sweetness and a clean and pleasantly dry finish.” It says the beer has an aroma of “fruit-honey with a touch of malt” and that it is “the smoothest, most drinkable Corona.”

The beer, which is starting to roll out to retailers now, will be sold nationwide in both cans and bottles.