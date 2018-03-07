These Are the Biggest U.S. Trading Partners

Once again, President Donald Trump is making headlines over trade: He took a step towards imposing tariffs on China, the United States’ biggest trading partner.

China has long been Trump’s target in comments about trade. On Thursday, Trump made remarks and signed a memorandum that instructs U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer to, among other things, “publish a proposed list of products and any intended tariff increases within 15 days of the date of this memorandum,” and after a public comment period, publish a final list and implement any tariffs.

The tariffs could impact “about $50 billion” or “about $60 billion” worth of Chinese goods, according to White House aides and the President respectively. The tariffs will likely be aimed at industries that “benefited from improper access to U.S. technology,” along with those that want to invest in American technology, according to the Washington Post.

The stock market responded to these steps by the Trump administration with a sharp drop. Some critics worry about a trade war with China, while others worry that the financial burden will be passed off to the American consumer.

In 2015, China surpassed Canada as the biggest U.S. trading partner. In 2017, China was third on the list of countries the U.S. exports goods to ($130.4 billion worth); that same year (2017) the U.S. imported $505.6 billion in goods from China, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Earlier in March Trump tweeted that he asked the Chinese government to reduce the trade deficit between China and the U.S. by $100 billion.

It’s true that the U.S. runs a large trade deficit every year. In 2017, the overall (not just China) U.S. trade deficit for goods and services was $568 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That is, the U.S. exported $2.3 trillion worth of goods and services and imported $2.9 trillion worth of goods and services, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

In January of 2018, the U.S. trade deficit reached its highest monthly level in a decade — $56.6 billion — according to Commerce Department data.

Here’s a primer on the basics of U.S. trade – who America trades with, what products the U.S. imports and exports, and which countries the U.S. has the biggest trade deficits with:

These are the biggest U.S. trade partners

The U.S. Census Bureau tracks U.S. imports and exports on a month-to-month basis. These are America’s top trading partners for 2017, ranked by total exchange of goods:

China – $636 billion Canada – $582.4 billion Mexico – $557 billion Japan – $204.2 billion Germany – $171.2 billion South Korea – $119.4 billion United Kingdom – $109.4 billion France – $82.5 billion India – $74.3 billion Italy – $68.3 billion Taiwan – $68.2 billion Brazil – $66.5 billion Netherlands – $60 billion Ireland – $59.6 billion Switzerland – $57.7 billion

These figures only count goods – products – that cross international boundaries. They do not include the exchange of services, like tourism and financial services. Total trade with China in goods and services was about $711 billion in 2017; it totaled $681 billion with Canada.

Additionally, the European Union, if taken as a whole, would be the biggest U.S. trading partner – by far. Total trade in goods and services with the EU topped more than $1.1 trillion in 2016, according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

The top U.S. exports to China in 2016 were “miscellaneous grain, seeds, fruit (i.e., soybeans) ($15 billion), aircraft ($15 billion), electrical machinery ($12 billion), machinery ($11 billion) and vehicles ($11 billion).” The top imports from China in 2016 were, “electrical machinery ($129 billion), machinery ($97 billion), furniture and bedding ($29 billion), toys and sports equipment ($24 billion) and footwear ($15 billion),” according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

What country does the US have the largest trade deficit with?

Here are the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 figures for the countries that the U.S. has the biggest trade deficits with (countries that export more to the U.S. than the U.S. exports to them). These figures include goods only.

China – $375.2 billion Mexico – $71.1 billion Japan – $68.8 billion Germany – $64.3 billion Vietnam – $38.3 billion Ireland – $38.1 billion Italy – $31.6 billion Malaysia – $24.6 billion India – $22.9 billion South Korea – $22.9 billion

It’s no wonder that the president’s focus has been on China in his speeches and tweets. In early March, he tweeted, “China has been asked to develop a plan for the year of a One Billion Dollar reduction in their massive Trade Deficit with the United States. Our relationship with China has been a very good one, and we look forward to seeing what ideas they come back with. We must act soon!” (It later emerged he meant $100 billion.)

But it’s not just China that has a large trade imbalance with the U.S. Key allies and partners, including Mexico, Japan, Germany, Ireland, Italy and South Korea all top the list of countries with whom the U.S. has the biggest trade deficits.

The top countries on this list also include some of America’s biggest export partners – Mexico, China and Japan are Nos. 2, 3, 4 on the list of countries that buy the most American products.

What countries does the U.S. have the biggest trade surplus with?

Here are the countries with whom the U.S. has the biggest trade surplus. The figures, from the U.S. Census Bureau, include only trade in goods for 2017.

Hong Kong – $32.5 billion Netherlands – $24.5 billion United Arab Emirates – $15.7 billion Belgium – $14.8 billion Australia – $14.6 billion Singapore – $10.4 billion Brazil – $7.6 billion Panama – $6 billion Argentina – $4.7 billion United Kingdom – $3.3 billion

What are the major imports and exports of the U.S.?

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the top exports for the U.S. (by category) in 2017 were:

Capital Goods (i.e. computers, electronics, office machines) – $533 billion Industrial Supplies (including oil, chemicals, and petroleum products) – $463 billion Consumer Goods (i.e. automobiles, clothing, furniture, toys) – $198 billion

An analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data done by WorldCity and published on Forbes shows the top 2017 exports as: aircraft, gasoline, motor vehicles, auto parts, computer chips, “low-value shipments,” cell phones, medical instruments, computers, and petroleum.

This partially overlaps with CNN Money’s list of the U.S. top exports in 2017, which it took from the U.S. Commerce Department: Food, beverages, feed ($133 billion), crude oil, fuel, other petroleum products ($109 billion), civilian aircraft, aircraft engines ($99 billion), auto parts, engines, car tires ($86 billion), industrial machines ($57 billion), automobiles ($53 billion), pharmaceuticals ($51 billion).

According to CNN Money, the top services exported include: transportation, travel ($236 billion), insurance, finance ($76 billion), intellectual property ($49 billion).

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the top imports for the U.S. (by category) in 2017 were:

Capital Goods (i.e. computers, electronics, office machines) – $640 billion Consumer Goods (i.e. automobiles, clothing, furniture, toys) – $602 billion Industrial Supplies (i.e. oil, chemicals, and petroleum products) – $507 billion

The top goods imported by the U.S., according to a similar WorldCity analysis published on Forbes were: automobiles, oil, cellphones, computers, “exports returned without change,” pharmaceuticals, gasoline, computer chips and commercial vehicles.

The MIT Media Lab’s Observatory of Economic Complexity has a fascinating tool to explore U.S. exports and exports for 2016: