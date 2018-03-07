Here's How Much Your Stolen Apple ID Login Costs on the Dark Web

Fraudsters can buy Apple ID credentials pretty cheaply on the so-called Dark Web, a difficult-to-find, shadowy area of the Internet. Stolen logins for other services like Amazon and eBay are an even better bargain.

The average price of an Apple ID username and password sold on the Dark Web is $15.39, making them the most valuable non-financial credentials for sale on the Dark Web, according to research by the website Top10VPN and earlier reported on by 9to5Mac. Meanwhile, eBay accounts go for about $12 while Amazon and Walmart accounts cost $10 or less, according to the study.

Hackers use a variety of techniques to steal login credentials from unsuspecting victims. In most cases, those hackers use phishing scams that coax victims into unwittingly handing over their usernames and passwords to high-value accounts by creating fake login pages that look like the real thing.

Hackers sometimes use those credentials themselves to make fraudulent online purchases. In other cases, they’re sold over the Dark Web, to people who want to engage in fraud.

In addition to credentials, the Dark Web is also home to illegal content, like unlawful pornography. It’s also where people, including whistleblowers and activists, can speak anonymously without government or law enforcement oversight.

Ultimately, financial-related accounts are the most valuable on the Dark Web. PayPal account credentials, for instance, cost $274, according to the report. The average bank accounts typically sells for $160.15, which translates to around 10% of the account’s available balance. Lastly, debit cards numbers cost $67.50 while credit cards are $50.