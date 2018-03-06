Trump Says Oscars Ratings Were Low Because 'We Don't Have Stars Anymore'

President Donald Trump criticized the Oscars’ low ratings this year, using the show’s declining viewership as an opportunity to promote his favorite star: himself.

The comment came in the form of a tweet, in which Trump, previously a fixture on the reality show The Apprentice, said: “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

Trump’s critique of the Academy Awards is likely a product host Jimmy Kimmel and others on stage making negative comments about the president as well as focusing on hot-button issues such as sexual harassment, LGBT rights, and immigration reform that run counter to his administration’s policies.

In the end, broadcast had the lowest ratings in its history, with 26.5 million people tuning into the program, a 19% drop from 2017.

The 2008 Oscars, hosted by Jon Stewart, were previously the lowest-rated Oscars with 31.8 million viewers.