Term Sheet -- Tuesday, March 6

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

WeWork just announced that it’s acquiring Conductor, a content marketing platform. Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but Conductor had raised approximately $60.6 million in venture funding from investors such as Catalyst Investors, Matrix Partners, FirstMark, and Blue Cloud Ventures. Conductor will continue to operate independently, with its CEO Seth Besmertnik reporting to WeWork president and CFO Artie Minson.

Here’s one of the biggest takeaways: This acquisition gives WeWork access to some large clients as Conductor has relationships with Citibank, Jet.com, CVS, and Salesforce. “When WeWork started in 2010, our focus was the startups and small businesses that filled our first few locations. In the subsequent eight years, we’ve welcomed hundreds of the world’s largest corporations — like GE, Mastercard, and Samsung — into our more than 200 locations. These large companies are now the fastest growing part of our business, making up 25 percent of our membership,” reads a WeWork blog post.

The deal comes days after rival Industrious, a co-working office space startup, raised $80 million in venture funding to grow its roster of corporate clients. As I noted previously, Industrious’ growth in the corporate world is impressive but WeWork is the 800-pound gorilla backed by SoftBank. In turn, WeWork is also going after corporate clients including GE, HSBC, Salesforce and Microsoft. By acquiring Conductor, the co-working giant is using its — what seems like unlimited — cash to show that it’s serious about growing and solidifying its position in serving the corporate world.

M&A BOSS: Coinbase, the largest U.S. Bitcoin exchange, poached a top dealmaker from LinkedIn as it looks to make bigger acquisitions.

Emilie Choi did more than 40 deals at LinkedIn (including the $1.5 billion Lynda.com acquisition) as the company’s head of M&A for eight years. On Monday, she joined Coinbase as its vice president of corporate and business development.

This is a big deal for Coinbase as the company begins to cement its place in the cryptocurrency world though it’s still too early to tell who will emerge as the industry leader. Just a week ago, Poloniex, one of the world’s most active cryptocurrency exchanges, was acquired by Circle for approximately $400 million. The acquisition instantly made Circle a rising threat to Coinbase’s GDAX.

And now, Coinbase will look to Choi to stay ahead of the competition. The company is reportedly already looking at “quite a number” of potential M&A targets. Deals could range from so-called acqui-hires all the way to large-scale acquisitions, my colleague Jen Wieczner reports. From her story:

Choi compares the current opportunities in the cryptocurrency industry with those in front of Google in 2004, when the search giant bought what would become Google Maps. “There were just a bunch of really interesting startups that helped Google take things to the next level,” she said. “So it feels like that kind of an atmosphere.

We’re seeing so much, so many interesting startups and entrepreneurs in the space…and Coinbase wants to capitalize on that.” Added Hirji, “We’ve reached that point of maturity.”

This feels like the perfect storm for unprecedented opportunity as entrepreneurs and investors continue to build and fund crypto’s infrastructure. Stay tuned as it looks like Coinbase and Choi will be very active players moving forward.