Term Sheet -- Tuesday, February 27

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Industrious, a co-working office space startup that competes with WeWork, raised $80 million in venture funding. Riverwood Capital and Fifth Wall Ventures led the round. The startup said it’ll use the funds to continue growing its roster of corporate clients. So far, Industrious says it expanded its shared office space footprint to 25 U.S. cities last year and grew revenue by 150% over the past three years.

That’s impressive, but it’s hard to ignore the fact that Industrious will go head to head with WeWork, the 800-pound gorilla backed by SoftBank. Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari told Axios that he’s not worried about the competition because WeWork is “a mass product, while his company is providing a premium product for a different type of customers.” Of course, that statement is not quite accurate as WeWork is going after corporate clients as well, including GE, HSBC, Salesforce and Microsoft.

Here’s the thing: Money matters. As Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said about accepting an investment from SoftBank, “Rather than having their capital cannon facing me, I’d rather have their capital cannon behind me.” And right now, Industrious’ total venture funding of $142 million pales in comparison to WeWork’s $6.9 billion. Fifth Wall Ventures partner Brad Greiwe said, “While billions of dollars of SoftBank money is extremely helpful, one thing that SoftBank doesn’t control is the assets themselves.”

Although this sounds good, it’s unclear what is meant by “control the assets” given that both WeWork and Industrious lease properties and then sublease to their customers. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

BIG BID: Comcast launched itself into the middle of the planned takeover of the British broadcast giant Sky by 21st Century Fox, with a competing bid that blows the Fox offer out of the water. Comcast has now offered £12.50 ($17.46) per share of Sky, which is 16% higher than Fox’s offer and would give Sky an equity value of $31 billion. A Sky acquisition would be a big deal for Comcast because it would take its international earnings from a 9% share of total revenues to a full quarter. Read more at Fortune.

LET’S MEET: I’ll be moderating a VC panel at Navigate 2018: Women in Enterprise Tech Summit in New York City tomorrow, and I’d love to meet some of you in person. If you’re planning to attend, say hi!