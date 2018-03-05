Here's When Apple Might Release a Cheaper MacBook Air

Apple could release a new MacBook Air in the coming weeks.

In a note to investors over the weekend, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he expects Apple to release a new MacBook Air in the second quarter of 2018. Kuo, who is one of the more reliable Apple rumor sources, said that the revamped MacBook Air could come with “a lower price tag,” according to MacRumors, which earlier reported on his note.

Apple has offered only incremental updates to the MacBook Air in recent years and hasn’t offered a major upgrade since 2015. Since Apple now offers a thin and lightweight MacBook and discontinued the 11-inch MacBook Air model. Some industry watchers have suggested the company might eliminate the MacBook Air altogether. Instead, the company would stick with a thin MacBook and a higher-end MacBook Pro on the notebook side of its computer lineup.

Kuo didn’t say in his research note exactly what the MacBook Air might offer or whether it would come with a major or minor update. He also didn’t say exactly when it could launch in the second quarter. However, Apple is rumored to be planning a March press event, where it could unveil the lightweight computer. The company also typically hosts a keynote address at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, where it could showcase a new computer.

Apple, of course, has remained silent on its plans, and will likely remain so until it’s ready to hold a press event. The company did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on Kuo’s note.