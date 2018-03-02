Lyft said on Friday that it will offer free rides to March For Our Lives rallies later this month.

In a letter addressed to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green offered their sympathy and support to the students of the Parkland, Fla. high school where 17 people, including 14 students, were shot and killed by 19-year-old gunman Nikolas Cruz on February 14. Cruz was armed with an AR-15 rifle purchased legally, according to law enforcement officials.

Since then, March For Our Lives was established by the students who survived the mass shooting. The group is now organizing a pro-gun control march on Washington, D.C. on March 24.

March For Our Lives has gained a number of high-profile supporters in just the last few weeks. Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg are among a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who have pledged up to $500,000 each in donation to the cause, following George and Amal Clooney, who have not only committed to donating $500,000 but also joining the students in attending the D.C. march.

The student organizers have been active in getting their message out especially across social media, encouraging satellite marches on the same Saturday across the United States and at U.S. embassies abroad. A mass walk-out at high schools nationwide is also being planned for April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shootings.