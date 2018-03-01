The 45 Best Companies to Work For in the Bay Area

The Bay Area of California is famously home to some of the country’s best workplaces and most innovative companies. For Fortune’s annual list of the best companies to work for in the region, research and consulting firm Great Place to Work surveyed thousands of employees, to bing you the creme de la creme of workplaces in the area—each one with a unique assortment of great perks, camaraderie, and most critically, uplifting workplace cultures.

Top 25 Large Companies

(Scroll down for small and medium-sized companies.)

1. Salesforce

Number of U.S. employees: 17417

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 59

Employees say:

“When things aren’t going as planned, people are encouraged to call it out and help drive the necessary change to make things better. This creates a culture of innovation, with people striving to find new ways to solve our biggest pain-points.”

“The people at Salesforce genuinely care about each other, their communities, and the company. Many people are particularly inspired by our CEO who encourages us all to contribute to the world around us in meaningful ways, both personally and professionally. I am very proud to work for a company that embodies the ideals of equality and that allows all employees to bring their whole selves to work. I would also like to give a shoutout to our amazing benefits program, which includes fertility benefits such as support for IVF treatments, etc.”

2. Cooley

Number of U.S. employees: 1892

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Palo Alto, San Francisco

Number of locations: 10

Employees say:

“The Cooley Culture is contagious. Management sincerely cares about its employees and provides training, support and mentorship. The atmosphere is collaborative from support staff to management. Employees are rewarded for their stellar efforts.”

“Cooley has a culture of inclusion and open communication. We want everyone in the firm to understand where we are going as a firm and why. We feel strongly that communication is empowering. The best example of that is the annual state of the firm presentations by our CEO, Administrative Partner and CFO. Over the course of two weeks in mid-to late February they travel to every office to present the prior year’s results and to preview the coming year from a strategic and financial perspective. EVERY employee in the firm is invited to attend to hear from firm leadership in great detail how Cooley is doing and what the firm hopes to achieve together going forward. The level of detail and transparency is remarkable and likely unmatched among the leading law firms with whom Cooley competes.”

3. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Number of U.S. employees: 8265

Industry: Hospitality

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 116

Employees say:

“The people here are incredible! I’ve never felt so connected to and supported by a manager as I have here. Managers here believe in their employees and truly want to see them grow and learn within the company.”

“Kimpton really truly allows me to be my authentic self. It’s difficult to measure the value of the freedom to be me but I can sincerely say it has made me a better employee and I would even say those around me agree. If I need a couple of minutes to reconnect, I am free to grab a yoga mat and stretch or meditate or do whatever I need to do to refocus. This ability for everyone to be themselves makes it seem like everyone is on the same playing field. Upper management is so open and the comfort level afforded by that makes it encouraging to speak to them directly without having to follow a chain of command.”

4. Workday

Number of U.S. employees: 5473

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Pleasanton, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Pleasanton

Employees say:

“We are blessed to have a culture that supports its people on a daily basis. This includes career development, training, assistance with customer issues and problem solving, support for wellbeing and a true desire to see people be successful.”

“Workday retains a culture that truly does care about its people. I say people instead of employees, because we’re treated that way. We’re encouraged to balance our work lives and our personal lives. The company doesn’t take itself too seriously, while knowing that we are still going above and beyond to get our work done and deliver. Our conferences provide a sense of community while making sure are all up to date on what the company is doing to improve and grow.”

5. Accenture

Number of U.S. employees: 50000

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Employees say:

“The consistent level of intelligence throughout the entire organization, when combined with the most collaborative working environment and interesting professional challenges possible, make the firm a delight to go to work for every day of the week.”

“I truly appreciate the visible and intentional focus over the last 5 years on ‘social responsibility’ — from programs like Skills-to-Succeed, Junior Achievement, Pro-bono non-profit support all the way through to our (more recent and outward) position on achieving more diversity, better work/life balance, etc. This social responsibility, coupled with our desire and execution to do always do great work for our clients, is what makes Accenture a great company to work for.”

6. SAP America

Number of U.S. employees: 18379

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Newtown Square, Pa.

Major locations in Bay Area: Palo Alto, San Francisco

Number of locations: 59

Employees say:

“I am extremely proud each time I see SAP participating in a Pride Parade or similar event. Also, the Autism at Work program and our work with refugees is to be commended. We don’t just say we want to help people’s lives run better. We DO IT!”

“I believe what makes SAP unique is its commitment to develop their workforce. They have a myriad of tools and resources that I’ve never experienced in any company I’ve worked for. In addition, SAP is committed to giving back. A lot of companies say they do but SAP commits their money and people energy. I love the month of service in the fall but was especially happy to hear they’ve expanded the program outside of the single month of service. It makes me proud to work here.”

7. Zillow Group

Number of U.S. employees: 2908

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Seattle

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 8

Employees say:

“Everyone is really open to collaboration, regardless of seniority or experience. Everyone’s ideas are taken into account and everyone is really focused on the same goal of creating the best product and experience for our customers and users.”

“The executives’ transparency is unlike anything I’ve seen at other companies. We have much more access to ask them questions and get candid updates on what’s happening in the company versus anywhere else I’ve worked. Also, the responsiveness to our internal survey feedback is prompt; management takes our opinions very seriously and implements new programs to meet our demands for benefits and other desired improvements quite fast for an organization of this size. I also feel energized by our executives’ passion for the industry and our upcoming initiatives and their willingness to share progress with us at quarterly meetings. It makes me proud to work here and excited for the future.”

8. GoDaddy

Number of U.S. employees: 4851

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Major locations in Bay Area: Sunnyvale, San Francisco

Number of locations: 19

Employees say:

“GoDaddy takes measures to ensure that everyone enjoys their role. They’re a realistic company that lets you have fun but also expects you to work hard. Employees are encouraged to bring new things to the table without being afraid to do so.”

“The most striking thing is that the executives really make an effort to be approachable and are involved with every level of the company. Even the CEO and the top HR folks will eventually personally reply to almost every email anyone sends them. A lot of them also work in the same offices as everyone else, next to everyone else, and will often even eat lunch and chat with the rest of the office. Almost everyone has personally met the CEO at least once and he’s great fun to talk to. Joviality aside though, they are very easy to bring up concerns with and involved at every level of the company.”

9. Stryker

Number of U.S. employees: 16232

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

U.S. headquarters: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Jose

Number of locations: 188

Employees say:

“Our company focuses on quality and being ethical while ensuring that we deliver products that are innovative and contribute to improving of the quality of life for many around the world. It’s a company that you feel proud about what you are doing.”

“Stryker is, in my opinion, the most generous company that I ever hope to work for. The financial benefits are incredible, but more importantly the focus on employee wellbeing in general is unique. From tuition reimbursement to a tobacco cessation program, all aspects of wellbeing are supported through Stryker. It’s the little things that matter, and Stryker does a great job showing that it cares.”

10. Protiviti

Number of U.S. employees: 2411

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Menlo Park, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Menlo Park, San Francisco

Number of locations: 34

Employees say:

“I really appreciate the mentorship program, in which every person is paired with a network of advisors at different levels (peer, career, executive) allowing all employees to get valuable guidance and feedback.”

“People at Protiviti are genuinely kind and considerate of everyone’s unique circumstances. Employees are encouraged to have a life outside of work, and management works hard to make that possible: whether that’s supporting employees’ other passions and interests through the sabbatical program; designing flexible work schedules for parents (or otherwise); or just through genuine compassion and support during individuals’ more challenging seasons.”

11. Nvidia

Number of U.S. employees: 5658

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Santa Clara, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Santa Clara

Number of locations: 15

Employees say:

“Work at Nvidia has huge amounts of interdisciplinary effort and cooperation built into it. This leads to employees picking up skills that they would not have elsewhere, and examining challenges from new angles, leading to new solutions.”

“The culture at Nvidia is one which promotes authenticity. Employees here are made to feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work, regardless of demographic or personality difference. Additionally, as someone new in career I am so appreciative of and grateful for the abundance of opportunities I’ve been able to be a part of and the strong mentors I have. I’ve worked at Nvidia for slightly over a year and have grown immensely, both personally and professionally. It’s a fast paced, challenging, intellectually stimulating place to work, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

12. Intuit

Number of U.S. employees: 6389

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Mountain View, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Mountain View

Number of locations: 11

Employees say:

“The leadership and mentors I’ve had the privilege of working with are wonderful individuals that are truly invested in me as an individual and wanting to see me be successful. I’ve had the privilege of passing it forward to act as a mentor to others.”

“The company culture is genuine and cultivated by all. There is a strong focus on the customer, a willingness to accept that trying and failing can lead to innovative breakthroughs, and feedback and personal development are almost required. I feel my contributions are recognized and I have the potential to make a difference in not just my role, but to our company’s performance on a bigger scale. Our key value is ‘integrity without compromise’—to me that is a clear directive that strikes to the heart of what we do, both in how we treat people, do our work, and serve our customers, and I have never ever felt any pressure to do otherwise.”

13. Acxiom

Number of U.S. employees: 2643

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Conway, Ark.

Major locations in Bay Area: Redwood City, San Francisco

Number of locations: 7

Employees say:

“It’s permitted for your reach to exceed your grasp. I am allowed to try my hand at things that are not within my zone of ease. Occasionally, I fail at performing the task but I’m helped to do it and then given a chance to try another tough thing.”

“I was able to go from an entry level job to a technical product manager for one of our most complex product offerings in 1.5 years. We grow leaders rather than hiring them. We are also all very good friends outside of work, and hang out often, which fosters good working relationships. People have very diverse backgrounds and are exceptionally smart, which makes working fun, exciting, and rewarding. LiveRamp really values employees and offers them many perks.”

14. Perkins Coie

Number of U.S. employees: 2139

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Seattle

Major locations in Bay Area: Palo Alto

Number of locations: 16

Employees say:

“We’re committed to one another’s success and wellbeing. When I send a request for help, I receive multiple positive responses within minutes. I too respond quickly when others ask. It’s part of the culture to help while asking for nothing in return.”

“Perkins has always offered me opportunities to professionally grow and expand my practice. We jokingly refer to this as the ‘pursue until apprehended’ rule. It reflects an appreciation of what I believe to be critical principle of good management, and that is, almost everyone can be successful if they are given the right opportunities to make contributions commensurate to their skillsets.”

15. Adobe Systems

Number of U.S. employees: 8673

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Jose, San Francisco

Number of locations: 14

Employees say:

“Adobe’s culture of collaboration and pushing decision-making down the management chain allows teams to feel ownership of their work. The emphasis on diversity and concern for the environment are other reasons this is a great place to work.”

“Adobe is an amazing place to work! From the wonderful office locations, amazingly passionate and intelligent co-workers, top of the line benefits and much more. Each day, I believe that I’m working on something that is important to our company and to our customers. We make amazing products and we are treated fairly, respectfully and generously by management.”

16. Nugget Market

Number of U.S. employees: 1907

Industry: Retail

U.S. headquarters: Woodland, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Novato, Sonoma, Vacaville

Number of locations: 19

Employees say:

“What makes Nugget so unique is the individual attention we receive. I have never worked somewhere, where I felt so important regardless of the position or title you hold the treat you as if there wouldn’t be a company without you.”

“Honestly, I’m not sure how but we hire such an amazing team! I love everyone I work with. It isn’t like we’re forced to put a smile on someone’s or even our faces. Obviously everyone has their days but I wouldn’t change anything about the people around me. I’ve learned so much about myself and others just being here every day. I have a specific two year old guest who comes in just to see me make her balloon!”

17. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Number of U.S. employees: 1535

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 12

Employees say:

“I find that I have the freedom to take initiative. For example, after a year of taking initiative to improve our recruiting efforts, I was promoted to hiring partner. Whenever I have made suggestions to improve the office, the firm has supported it.”

“Orrick is remarkably egalitarian—particularly given that it’s a 150-year-old law firm—and I believe every member of the staff, lawyer or not, feels valued and appreciated for his or her contributions. It is also a place that has long embraced authenticity. I feel completely comfortable being myself here, and I’ve felt that since I started here 13 years ago. I believe most Orrickians feel that way.”

18. Genentech

Number of U.S. employees: 15064

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. headquarters: South San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: South San Francisco, Vacaville

Number of locations: 8

Employees say:

“People are passionate and care about their work. People collaborate well here and are professional. Senior management clearly care about keeping this a great place to work, and they work hard to think of ways to improve.”

“The science is second to none, the patients are at the center of why, we work hard and play hard, and we have the most incredible people.”

19. VMware

Number of U.S. employees: 9771

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Palo Alto

Number of locations: 53

Employees say:

“VMware fosters an environment of inclusivity, individuality and career growth. Employees are often recognized for promotions, completing a project or contributing to the team on all-hands, team calls or in group emails.”

“VMware creates of culture that encourages giving back. As a new hire, the first thing I received was a specific dollar amount I could donate to the charity of my choosing. After that, we were given the ability to fund a micro-loan of our choice. During our Club trips for high achievers, there is always a component of the trip that includes a project that gives back to the local community. VMware truly lives up to the values of which it promotes.”

20. Cisco

Number of U.S. employees: 36284

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Jose

Number of locations: 167

Employees say:

“Cisco truly gives you the autonomy to run your own business. Management is involved and provides guidance but they prefer you come to them with a solution and will discuss options so that you can truly make an informed decision.”

“New ideas get the attention of both the workforce and management, and are highly encouraged. The queue of concepts to work faster, better, smarter is always growing, and those with the most potential gain both management and financial support. This keeps our customers happy, our idea creators motivated and the collaborative workplace required to execute refreshing.”

21. Dropbox

Number of U.S. employees: 1535

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 5

Employees say:

“The company does an incredible job of setting a high hiring bar, which results in only hiring people that are both very good at what they do and well rounded individuals who are interested in learning and care about their coworkers.”

“Culturally, people here are genuinely interested in celebrating each other’s successes without any self interest (e.g., desire to steal credit, etc.). People are also very interested in helping each other succeed. It is common that when I ask someone for help, they are happy to drop whatever important work they are doing. I get the impression that they receive a lot of joy from helping me work through something I was having difficulty on my own. It feels like a deep-rooted cultural norm here at Dropbox. I’ve never experienced anything like it, but now that I have, I would hate to lose it.”

22. Fidelity National Financial

Number of U.S. employees: 20345

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: Jacksonville, Fla.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 1300

Employees say:

“Our management team has invested in our local branches, both through recruiting talent and creating a great work environment. People treat each other with respect and everyone does their job with pride and professionalism.”

“Of all the jobs I’ve had, this is the first one that lets you train and work in various positions within the company to find the position best suited for you, that makes you most comfortable and confident in your work. If you need help, anyone and everyone is willing to help you if they are able. The bosses pitch in just as much work as the rest of the employees, even going so far as to assist various departments if they are being flooded with work unexpectedly. It’s like a giant family business, with everyone here working to help all of their ‘family’ succeed every day.”

23. Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Number of U.S. employees: 1756

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Washington, D.C.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 10

Employees say:

“Management is great they really appreciate the employees here, with their open door policy, the bonuses, and other acts of kindness to show the employees that we are important to the firm.”

“I feel that the leadership of the firm understands the need for fun in the workplace. We have events ranging from the office Olympics to margarita parties, etc. These events allow for lawyers and staff to mingle and participate together in ways that the normal work day would not allow. It’s good to see people not take themselves so seriously, including those at the top of the firm.”

24. Nordstrom

Number of U.S. employees: 66554

Industry: Retail

U.S. headquarters: Seattle

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 372

Employees say:

“Nordstrom’s promote from within policy and inverted pyramid make this job exciting. I started as a cashier, then salesman, then specialist in men’s, then assistant manager in men’s to new human resource specialist.”

“This company really stands out from its peers within the retail industry for its innovation and unique approaches to move itself and its customers forward. While some days can be stressful, it’s nice to look up from your computer to see genuine smiles from co-workers. I am lucky to work for a company that gets me excited to come in everyday to a new challenge. I also think that Nordstrom really does care about developing its people and giving employees a place for a career, not just a job.”

25. Cadence

Number of U.S. employees: 2881

Industry: Electronics

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Jose

Number of locations: 17

Employees say:

“Our CEO, Lip-Bu Tan is a VERY unique and special individual. His integrity and personal nature about him is very welcoming. He emphasizes the individual and excellence in all we do as of highest importance.”

“Cadence is a unique place to work because of the quality of the people, and that challenge of pushing the leading edge of design. The people are intelligent, smart, nerdy, fun, embrace diversity, embrace their fellow man. They seek to understand our customers challenges and help our customers reach success on the bleeding edge. This takes serious commitment to life long learning to keep pace with Moore’s Law in order to help our customers bring life changing products to market. That is why a stay at Cadence, to work with the best people in the world.”

Top 20 Small & Medium Companies

Number of U.S. employees: 280

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 2

Employees say:

“Our executives (and founders) are tremendously open people. They eat at the same tables as everyone else and are always willing to strike up a conversation about any topic.”

“I love the culture of distributed responsibility. It means that all employees get the opportunity to take ownership of things they care about and that the people responsible for things are those in the best position to take that responsibility. There’s also a lot of great mentorship that I really appreciate.”

2. Thumbtack

Number of U.S. employees: 559

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 2

Employees say:

“The culture is one of respect, enjoyment and safety. I feel excited to go to work and I know that I can be myself. I enjoy the monthly and quarterly activities and the team budgets that allow us to participate in fun activities and bond as a team.”

“Compared to other companies I have worked for, this company seems to have more stability for how young it is. We have lots of runway in front of us, and we’re not operating quarter to quarter, so the risk tolerance here is higher and ideas get batted around more than they would if we weren’t as willing to try new things. When large projects have been scaled down, the company did well to give everyone a shot at moving somewhere else within the organization, which would not be the case in other work environments I’m sure.”

3. ENGEO

Number of U.S. employees: 179

Industry: Engineering

U.S. headquarters: San Ramon, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Ramon, Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco

Number of locations: 8

Employees say:

“We focus as much on culture and personality during the hiring process as technical excellence. This allows us to empower new hires very quickly. Our focus on client and company success inspires collaboration across disciplines and locations.”

“ENGEO encourages innovation, and is willing to accommodate overhead for R&D. In the last year, I have been on a team that has been working on evolving our methodologies with respect to a certain type of analysis that we do, and it has been extremely effective in support of our projects. The concept was presented by a project-level employee, but was supported heavily by the upper level management.”

4. Snowflake Computing

Number of U.S. employees: 180

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Mateo, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Mateo

Number of locations: 3

Employees say:

“I love the ‘family-feel’ of the company which is driven by everyone being involved in the hiring process. Anyone that wants can interview prospective employees and it helps to carry on the close-knit culture of the entire company.”

“Senior management and the founders are very approachable. There is a major effort to have fun events, like waffle Wednesday and international potlucks to allow people to relax a bit. As the company begins to grow they are trying to keep an open startup and family oriented culture.”

5. xMatters

Number of U.S. employees: 125

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Ramon, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Ramon

Number of locations: 2

Employees say:

“The company culture is very inclusive and transparent. The CEO gives monthly updates with full visibility into plan roadmap and next steps, HR sponsors a shoutout Slack channel where people are encouraged to share when peers go above and beyond.”

“The CEO is the most approachable executive I have ever met. You can tell he is super committed to the company (he’s one of the founders, after all) and his energy is contagious. I feel he strikes the perfect balance between being professional and being human. He is always transparent with company strategies and keeps all employees informed on important things.”

6. Quora

Number of U.S. employees: 213

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Mountain View, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Mountain View

Number of locations: 2

Employees say:

“There is an especially high opportunity to have hybrid roles and have impact outside of one’s immediate team or role expectations. There are no speed limits on growth and advancement is determined by impact rather than number of hours.”

“When new people join, one of the things they consistently tell me is that when they were interviewing they were told how much we value directness, openness and questioning, but that they thought that’s what everyone says. They have this a-ha moment on their first project when they realize that we mean it and expect it of them too. It’s really rewarding as a manager to see what we say in recruiting be recognized by new hires once they’re in the role.”

7. Sage Intacct

Number of U.S. employees: 370

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Jose

Number of locations: 3

Employees say:

“Intacct employees go the extra mile to create a great experience. The company also works to make sure employees are having a great experience that will contribute to our success as a team.”

“Intacct is very diverse in its workforce. I never feel like the old one, even though by age, I am. I am always treated with respect by my peers and the management team, regardless of my position here. I am made to feel like I am a part of something.”

8. Leanplum

Number of U.S. employees: 118

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 2

Employees say:

“Every day you hear people start or end conversations with ‘thank you for what you do.’ This helps you to appreciate your teammates better, and has influenced my character and how I interact with people outside of work.”

“Leanplum hires smart people who are doers. Everyone is able to work in the way that best suits their skillset. I appreciate that we allow people to work how they work best and not tell them how they need to do things. We encourage people to ask for help and take time off when they need it. It’s not seen as a bad thing because everyone understand we are people first.”

9. Atlassian

Number of U.S. employees: 896

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco, Mountain View

Employees say:

“At Atlassian I feel valued for my knowledge. They are flexible, caring, and provide amazing benefits. I do feel like I’m doing the best work of my life here—they’ve taken chances on me and allowed me to grow my skills and knowledge.”

“This company is like no other I’ve worked for, and likely will work for in the future. I feel I have the respect of my teammates across the organization and up the ladder as well. I’ve been able to make significant strides professionally because I had the trust and support of my peers and manager. This continually motivates me to do my best and go above and beyond, because I’ve consistently seen those around me do the same.”

10. GoFundMe

Number of U.S. employees: 283

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Redwood City, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Redwood City

Number of locations: 4

Employees say:

“Everyday, we’re able to see the direct impact we have on ordinary people. We have so many stories of people whose lives have been changed by our platform. GoFundMe makes those stories our focus, and reminds us that we help people help other people.”

“Working at GoFundMe is unique because unlike all of my previous jobs, I actually feel like I’m making a difference in people’s lives on a daily basis. Due to the nature of the type of campaigns and people we talk to from the site, we have conversations with each other that you wouldn’t normally have with your coworkers. I believe these candid conversations allow our employee community to get closer faster, which is why we have such a good team vibe.”

11. Xactly

Number of U.S. employees: 338

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Jose

Number of locations: 3

Employees say:

“This company is unique because of our executives. They are all so approachable and have an open door policy across the board. I have talked to every single one of our executives on a business and casual basis.”

“Built on a strong foundation that believes in creating a culture where employees believe in the company vision and mission and that they can make a difference everyday. This leads to a strong focus on our customers and results in outstanding customer service. Additionally, we have had a basic belief from the beginning that giving back to the community is equally important, resulting in our employees getting to know each other in a different light. When you walk into our lobby you will see on the wall our ‘Blueprint for Success — VMCsquare’ which stands for Vision Mission, Community & Culture.”

12. National MI

Number of U.S. employees: 284

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: Emeryville, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Emeryville

Employees say:

“We greatly value our people and we give everyone a chance to contribute to the organization, even if it is outside the scope of their responsibility. The management team is approachable, willing to hear input, and always takes our suggestions.”

“Our manager and executives communicate to us on a regular basis thanking us for our contribution. We receive phone calls and emails saying ‘Thank You and Great Job on production, new accounts and working hard!’ It’s an amazing culture. As a team, we exchange ideas, encourage each other and celebrate wins. I have worked for the competition and never experienced a positive experience like NMI! I am grateful for the opportunity to work for NMI!”

13. Prometheus Real Estate Group

Number of U.S. employees: 504

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

U.S. headquarters: San Mateo, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Mateo, Santa Clara, Cupertino, Sunnyvale

Number of locations: 56

Employees say:

“Everyone has a voice and can bring new ideas to the table and be heard to make the company goal of revolutionizing the apartment industry.”

“It is a great company. They have a vision for the future, and are constantly moving toward that goal. Employees matter; they don’t just want us to get the job done, they also want us to be happy while we are working at reaching those goals.”

14. SurveyMonkey

Number of U.S. employees: 550

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Mateo, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Mateo

Number of locations: Confidential

Employees say:

“Everyone has been super welcoming, understanding, and ready to help new hires. I feel super empowered here and I can’t say enough great things about how excited I am to come to work and make a difference in how our users engage on the platform.”

“I really appreciate that SurveyMonkey has amazing perks and benefits, but doesn’t just point to the perks and benefits to describe their great work culture. SurveyMonkey cares a lot about empowering employees, hiring people from every walk of life, and encouraging them to be good to themselves and each other. I think this is why there is such high employee engagement here. I’m really proud to work here, and it’s not just because of the free food!”

15. Study.com

Number of U.S. employees: 100

Industry: Education & Training

U.S. headquarters: Mountain View, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Mountain View

Number of locations: 1

Employees say:

“The biggest thing for me is the transparency. We have access to pretty much any piece of data that we could ask for and leadership is almost always open to discussing where we are and where we’re headed, often seeking input from employees.”

“As employees, we have a lot of autonomy. The individual product owners have freedom to make judgement calls on a lot of projects, and the individual team members have the freedom to make judgement calls on a lot of tickets. This makes us quicker and more flexible as an organization and also lets the teams feel like they are in control of the work they’re doing.”

16. ShareThis

Number of U.S. employees: 61

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: Palo Alto

Number of locations: 3

Employees say:

“ShareThis encourages employees to think outside the box, pursue and validate ideas that drive the company forward. The more you put in, the more you get out.”

“What strikes me as most unique about ShareThis is the level of transparency throughout the ranks. I’ve never worked at a place where the CEO gives monthly updates detailing all aspects of the business: the financials, the good news, the bad news, etc. The CEO also makes himself available at any time to anyone, so there are few secrets. This transparency helps make everyone feel like we’re working on the same problems together and keeps us from speculating. It’s the healthiest work environment I’ve been a part of.”

17. Reflektive

Number of U.S. employees: 120

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 1

Employees say:

“Leaders have their direct reports’ goals at the forefront of their minds and empower their employees to accomplish them. It’s a very open environment where you feel comfortable sharing feedback with your colleagues and leaders in the company.”

“The people at this company truly enjoy coming to work everyday and feel passionate about the work that we’re doing, as we are striving to make other workplaces just as fulfilling as ours. There is transparency and trust in management, and our culture is truly built around recognition and constant development—just as we preach is necessary to our clients. Reflektive encourages diversity in people and ideas and everyone is treated with respect. Being part of the LGBTQ community, I have always felt not only respected but uplifted by my coworkers.”

18. Accounting Principals

Number of U.S. employees: 988

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Jacksonville, Fla.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 69

Employees say:

“This organization promotes individuality and encourages entrepreneurship while being collaborative with team members.”

“We are surrounded by motivated people who are passionate about their jobs. Accomplishments are celebrated. Goals are clearly set. People care about the wellbeing of their team mates. We laugh everyday. We are improving the lives of others by finding them new employment. The work never gets boring or stagnant—there is always a challenge.”

19. RiseSmart

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Major locations in Bay Area: San Jose

Number of locations: Confidential

Employees say:

“I think we have a company culture that encourages open communication and collaboration from the top down. We have executives that are accountable, supportive and recognize the hard work put in on projects. They notice and reward initiative.”

“Decision-makers and leaders in this organization make it a point to recognize the contributions made by employees and how that plays into our overall goals. It is refreshing to know your work is truly valued and makes a difference. Beyond that, we are all encouraged to recognize others for their efforts. For instance, we have a ‘high five’ program in place where any employee can send another employee recognition. This is a great way to motivate people and let them know their efforts are noticed.”

20. Eventbrite

Courtesy of Eventbrite

Number of U.S. employees: 396

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Bay Area: San Francisco

Number of locations: 3

Employees say:

“The fact that we can ask our CEO any question, and she will answer very directly, is amazing. She also routinely says how much she cares about building a great culture, and she balances that well with the need to run a high-performing business.”

“CEO Julia Hartz often says that the journey matters more than the destination when speaking about the future of the company. This resonates in how everyone I work with approaches their work in a collaborative manner and always pauses to make sure it’s the right direction. Between that and the many other interactions I’ve had with executive staff, management, and even board members, I’m more than confident that we’re working towards the same goal and in complete agreement about the path we’ll take there.”

Methodology

More than 43,000 employees provided input to this year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list.

Great Place to Work analyzed each company’s performance on over 50 survey questions anonymously rated by their staff. Employees at all levels of the organization were invited to participate in the survey, which is designed to reveal whether the organization is consistently a great place to work for all its people. Meaning:

Do employees trust the people they work for?

Are they treated fairly and with respect?

Are people proud of their work?

Do they enjoy the folks they work with?

Are great experiences available to everyone—or does it depend upon who you are and what job you perform?

How effective are executives at leading the organization and giving everyone an opportunity to innovate and contribute to the organization’s success?

How does the workplace compare to others of a similar size or industry in the Bay Area?

Great Place to Work also collected demographic and program data from companies, but rankings were driven by employee feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, a sufficient number of Bay Area employees needed to respond, and their overall survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5 percent margin of error or lower.