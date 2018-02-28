Apple, Amazon Boycott Planned for Thursday Over NRA Relationship

People across the U.S. are planning to boycott Apple and Amazon products and services on Thursday over their relationship with the National Rifle Association (NRA).

An increasing number of Twitter users are tweeting their support for the boycott, which will start on March 1 and last all day. This morning, the hashtag #March1NRABoyCott has accompanied a steady flow of tweets from users who are upset that Apple and Amazon still offer access to the NRA TV streaming-video channel on their services. NRA TV is a free online-only channel with content from the gun lobbyist. It also includes commentary on recent events.

The NRA has come under fire in the aftermath of a horrific Florida school shooting in which 17 students lost their lives. Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. have organized gun protests and been joined by millions of Americans that have railed against gun violence, assault rifles, and the NRA.

Meanwhile, the NRA has defended guns and gun rights and has argued on the NRA TV channel and elsewhere that weapons are not the problem.

In response, major companies—including Delta, United Airlines, and Hertz, among others—have all ended relationships with the NRA.

So far, however, neither Apple nor Amazon have removed the NRA TV channels from their streaming services. Their decision at least so far not to turn their backs on the NRA has angered the companies’ legion of customers who have threatened everything from ditching Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime subscription service to buying alternatives to Apple’s devices. The protesters are also planning to boycott FedEx, which has also not severed ties with the NRA.

“Don’t Stream. Don’t Shop. Don’t Ship. With Apple, Amazon, FedEx,” one Twitter user wrote. “Cancel Prime & Fedex accounts and any Apple Premium accounts—reason: they have to sever ties with the NRA. Children [are] our future. Not AR-15s.”

It’s unknown how widespread the boycott will be on Thursday and whether it will do enough to put a dent in the companies’ revenue that day. But the steady stream of Twitter users supporting the boycott suggests it’s growing in numbers each minute.

Neither Apple nor Amazon immediately responded to a Fortune request for comment on the boycott.