Apple Is Joining Amazon and Warren Buffett in the Health Care Business

Never willing to accept the status quo, Apple is apparently preparing to expand into health care—for its employees at least.

First reported by CNBC, the tech giant will be launching a group of health clinics for its employees and their families. Called AC Wellness, the clinics are due to open this spring.

Read: Why Jeff Bezos Might Be the One To Crack the Health Care Challenge

According to its website, AC Wellness is “an independent medical practice dedicated to delivering compassionate, effective healthcare to the Apple employee population.” CNBC reports that it will begin with two clinics. They will both be in Santa Clara County, where Apple headquarters are located, with one directly on the Apple campus.

Apple (aapl) recently scaled back its contract with Crossover Health, reports CNBC, which currently provides its in-house clinics. Apple had earlier considered buying the company, but later decided against it.

Read: Apple Sets Records With Its Best iPhone Ever

AC Wellness is currently hiring for a range of positions in preparation for its launch, from health partners and exercise coaches to a phlebotomist and nurse practitioners. The network has also listed available jobs on sites such as Indeed.com and Glassdoor.

Apple’s move into health services follows Amazon’s announcement earlier this year that it was partnering with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan to create an independent health care company for their employees.