McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Is Back Today

After an under-supplied re-introduction of the infamous McDonald’s Szechuan sauce in October, the restaurant has confirmed it will ship 20 million packets to its restaurants.

As of today, the sauce is available at all U.S. locations of McDonalds (mcd). After first being introduced in 1998 to promote the film Mulan, the sauce gained a cult following, stoked by the television series Rick and Morty, which made an episode featuring the sauce. Fans of the show took to the streets in October when a limited release of the sauce quickly ran out.

Famous acolytes include musician Deadmau5, who reportedly bought a 64-gallon jug of the sauce on eBay for $15,000. He later shared it with fans at a concert.

The sauce will only be available while supplies last, so hurry down to your closest restaurant now—or, maybe, stay well clear.