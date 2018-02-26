Where to Get the Best Deal on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Samsung unveiled its newest smartphones on Sunday, the Galaxy S9 and S9+, which will be available for pre-order starting on March 2 for expected delivery on March 16. But unlike in past years, consumers will have to shop around to get the best deal, as some of the major wireless carriers have decided to sell the new Samsung models for 10% or more higher than the list price.

Both models largely resemble last year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ from the outside. The smaller new S9 model has a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, and starts with 64 GB of storage. The larger S9+ has a similar 6.2 inch screen and the Snapdragon 845. Both models have improved cameras and retained the headphone jack from last year, despite Apple’s decision to eliminate it from all iPhones.

Here are the prices and deals available for buying a Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+:

Buying Direct From Samsung

The Korean phone maker is selling the S9 starting at $720 and the S9+ for $840. Customers can buy the phones outright or pay in 24 monthly installments without interest. Samsung is also offering up to $350 off for trade-ins, though the top amount is only available for the most recent Galaxy and iPhone models.

T-Mobile

The carrier is selling the phones for the same price as Samsung, starting at $720 and $840. Customers can also pay $30 a month for 24 months, though buyers of the larger phone must put down $120 up-front. Trade-ins at T-Mobile (tmus) bring up to $360, but are portioned out as monthly bill credits over two years and are forfeited if the customer switches carriers before the money is fully paid out.

Verizon

The largest consumer carrier is charging the highest prices, selling the S9 for $800 and the S9+ for $930, an 11% premium on each. Verizon (vz) customers can get up to $350 off for a trade-in, also paid as a monthly bill credit for two years that could be forfeited.

Sprint

Sprint (s) is offering the new Samsung phones via its 18-month leasing program, starting at $33 per month and $38 per month. Customers have to return the phone or pay off the residual value at the end of the lease. They can also upgrade to a new Galaxy phone on a new lease after 12 months. The prices are set at $792, a 10% premium over Samsung’s price, and $912, a 9% premium.

AT&T

AT&T (t) is selling the new phones for $790 and $915, markups of 10% and 9%, respectively. The phones can also be had for $26.34 per month and $30.50 per month over 30 months.

Comcast Xfinity Mobile

The cable giant’s new wireless service has been known for low prices, and it is selling the new Samsung Galaxy phones without a markup at $720 and $840, or monthly for $30 and $35 for 24 months.

Comcast (cmcsa) also said it would give customers activating a new line a $250 prepaid Visa card. Customers can get up to another $200 off with a trade-in.