KFC Still Doesn't Have Enough Chicken for Its Stores in the U.K.

Many KFCs in the U.K. are still closed due to a shortage of chicken, after the chain’s newly appointed distributor, DHL, failed to supply restaurants with the right quantities.

On Tuesday, 470 of its nearly 900 restaurants in the U.K. and Ireland were shut, compared to 575 closed on Monday. Of the 430 open, many are offering only limited menu choices, according to the BBC.

The issue is thought to be costing the fast food chain £1 million ($1.4 million) a day.

In a light-hearted statement on its website informing customers of the issue on Saturday, KFC joked: “The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants.”

In the statement, the fast food giant added that DHL had “had a couple of teething problems — getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!”

The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018

The chain also thanked its U.K. staff “working flat out to get us back up and running again.” The website now has a dedicated page that updates the list of open restaurants in the U.K.

KFC’s chicken deliveries were up until Feb. 13 managed by Bidvest, a specialist food distribution group.

U.K. customers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations, with one Twitter user writing: “How can you be out of the one thing you are known for selling?”