Facebook, HSBC, Deutsche Bank: CEO Daily for February 20, 2018

Lots of media frothing over the long holiday weekend on the FBI’s Russia indictment and Trump’s Twitter ripostes. But CEO Daily thinks the biggest loser in the melee was Facebook. The indictment goes after a group of Russians who are beyond U.S. reach, and doesn’t cite any U.S. colluders in the process. But it does make graphically clear how the social media platform can be used and abused to sow dissent by the nation’s enemies.

You can read more about it here. The company’s case wasn’t helped by the fact that one of its executives, Rob Goldman, went on his own Twitter trip that included some pretty misleading stuff.

To their credit, the folks at Facebook seem to have leaned forward in assisting Mueller and his investigation. But I still think we are at a turning point for the social media giant. It can no longer hide behind its claim to be a neutral platform, but instead will have to take increasing responsibility for the information it distributes. And that has implications that go far beyond Russian spying. Facebook has already acknowledged that profits may take a hit as a result.

Interestingly, Facebook may turn to old-fashioned paper postcards to help fight the foreign threat.

