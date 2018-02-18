Here Are the Best Presidents' Day Weekend Sales

If you missed out on buying a new laptop or major household appliance during the holiday season, you may be in luck.

Many retailers — including Walmart, Home Depot, Target and more — are offering deep discounts on a range of items for Presidents’ Day weekend. Many stores have big sales for Presidents’ Day, especially since many people have off because it is a federal holiday.

While places like the bank and the post office are closed for Presidents’ Day, you can still take advantage of these sales (many of which are also available online for those who aren’t off on Monday, Feb. 18 or who’d rather shop from home).

Appliances

Need a new big ticket item like a refrigerator or dishwasher? Best Buy has you covered with up to 35% off major appliances, and free shipping on appliances over $399.

Thinking about doing some upgrading? Check out these deals. https://t.co/fE4yGA9IEW — Best Buy (@BestBuy) February 18, 2018

Sears is also offering a major Presidents’ Day Weekend sale with up to 40% off all appliances through Monday, Feb 18.

Electronics

Dell is having a Presidents’ Day laptop sale — you can score a Dell Inspiron 15 5000 for as little as $400.

Microsoft is hawking its popular Surface Pro with Intel Core i5 processor for just $599 ($200 off), with equally good discounts on cheaper models as well. Have a gamer in your house? You’ll also get a free game with the purchase of an Xbox One S console.

Furniture

Online furniture retailer Wayfair is having a massive clearance sale, with bedroom furniture up to 65% off for Presidents’ Day.

All Modern and Joss and Main, which are subsidiaries of the Wayfair parent group, are also having serious sales worth checking out.

And Overstock.com is offering up to 70% off, and free shipping over $45.

Target

Target is paying homage to our first president as well, but the big-box retailer’s sale is online only. Use the code “GEORGE” and you get 30% off home items, plus an additional 15% indoor and outdoor furniture and rugs.

Walmart

Walmart is offering online sales in almost every department, including for some of its best-selling merchandise. Not to mention there’s free shipping on orders above $35.

Home Depot

Home Depot is offering sales throughout the entire store, from decor to tools to the literal kitchen sink — up to 40% off certain kitchen and bath essentials, plus up to 20% off overstock of all kinds.