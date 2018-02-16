Dog Food Brands Recalled Over Concerns About Euthanasia Drug

J.M. Smucker Co. is recalling several shipments of dog food after an independent investigation found traces of pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug, in samples from a range of popular brands.

The company announced on Thursday that it would withdraw shipments of wet canned dog food from Gravy Train, Kibbles ’n Bits, Ol’ Roy and Skippy.

The move follows an independent investigation, conducted by ABC7 in conjunction with Ellipse Analytics, a lab that specializes in food testing.

Sixty-two samples of wet dog food, from more than 24 brands, were tested over a period of several months.

Only one brand, Gravy Train, repeatedly tested positive for trace amounts of pentobarbital, according to ABC7. Of the 15 cans of Gravy Train tested, 60% were positive for the euthanasia drug.

Gravy Train is made by Big Heart Pet Foods, which is owned by J.M. Smucker’s. Other pet food brands made by Big Heart Pet Foods include Meow Mix, Milk Bone, Kibbles ’n Bits, 9 Lives, Natural Balance, Pup-Peroni, Nature’s Recipe, Canine Carry Outs and Jerky Treats.

The move follows the recent recall issued by The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over fears that several pet food products may be contaminated with Salmonella.