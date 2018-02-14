Trump's Lawyer Says He Paid the $130,000 to Stormy Daniels From His Own Pocket

That payment made on behalf of Donald Trump to keep pornographic film star Stormy Daniels quiet?

Turns out the $130,000 came out of Trump’s lawyer’s pocket.

As reported by The New York Times on Tuesday, Michael Cohen told the publication that he himself had doled out the hush money to actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels.

Cohen reportedly created a private LLC to pay Clifford just weeks before the 2016 election. The money was allegedly intended to buy her silence over a reported 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

Cohen told the Times that, “Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly.”

He further explained that the payment was lawful, and “was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone.” This is the first time that Cohen has confirmed his role in the payment made to Clifford.

Despite acknowledging the payment made to Clifford, Cohen has maintained that Trump “vehemently denies” any encounter between himself and Clifford. “Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage,” Cohen told CNN. “I will always protect Mr. Trump.”