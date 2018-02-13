What's Better Than the Card Game 'Uno'? According to Mattel, a New One Called 'Dos'

What do you do when your toy manufacturing business is struggling?

Make a new game that’s nearly identical to an existing one, of course.

Mattel (mat) is launching a new card game called Dos next month, which, you guessed it, is a take on their 50-year-old classic, Uno.

According to the Associated Press, the rules of Dos are similar to those of Uno, “except players make two piles of cards and can throw down two cards at a time instead of one.” The game apparently fittingly took them two years to develop, to “make sure playing the game was different enough from Uno.”

But why try to update the beloved classic?

While the rest of Mattel’s business has struggled in recent years, exacerbated by Toys “R” Us filing for bankruptcy, Uno reportedly continues to sell well. Uno sales were up 12% last year from 2016, reports the Associated Press. Mattel is apparently latching onto this bright light, selling Uno in more places, launching a version that’s playable on Facebook Messenger, and even reportedly working on an Uno app.

Dos will be released at Target (tgt) stores in March.