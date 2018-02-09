YouTube Pulled Ads From Logan Paul's Videos After He Tasered Dead Rats

YouTube has temporarily suspended ads from Logan Paul’s video channels, after Paul posted footage of himself tasering two dead rats.

In the same video, posted on Feb. 5, Paul removes a fish from his pond and attempts to resuscitate it using CPR. YouTube posted on Twitter Friday morning to announce the temporary suspension: “”In response to Logan Paul’s recent pattern of behavior, we’ve temporarily suspended ads on his channels.”

In the new video, Paul, 22, is seen using a Taser gun on the dead rats. He then says: “No rat comes into my house without getting tased.”

The footage was met with backlash from animal rights activists, including PETA, which referred to Paul’s behavior as “inexcusable.”

Paul faced an international backlash last month after he posted footage of himself with a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara “suicide forest”.

The well-known YouTube personality, who has 16 million subscribers, was dropped last month from Google’s premium advertising program for uploading the footage of the victim. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Paul said the measures did “hurt,” but saw that “they needed to take a stance.”

“It hurts, but it’s not like I’m drowning,” he said.

“I try not to live my life thinking about money… creating content to make people smile and laugh, that’s what makes me happy.”

FULL INTERVIEW: YouTube star @LoganPaul speaks out, one-on-one with @MichaelStrahan. "I am a good guy who made a bad decision…I will think twice in the future about what I post." pic.twitter.com/5ju8WPA4HV — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 1, 2018

The Ohio native added that he would “think twice” before uploading content.