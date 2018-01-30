Brainstorm Health: Amazon's Health Care Announcement, Pfizer Tax Gain, Telehealth and Medicare

Good morning, readers! This is Sy.

The big health care news of the day is that Amazon, the ubiquitous tech giant, is teaming up with J.P. Morgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway to create a new nonprofit health care outfit to lower costs for their U.S. employees. While the details are relatively sparse right now, the independent company’s aim is to be “free from profit-making incentives and constraints” within health care, the three firms announced in a press release.

Cliff will share his thoughts on the announcement tomorrow. In the meantime, read on for the rest of the day’s news.