raceAhead: Congress Gets Traction on Diversity In Tech

Your week in review, in haiku

1.

One new year, one new

normal: Eighteen school bells rung,

eleven shootings.

2.

Mueller scans his key

card, holds his breath. <Green light. Click.>

“Game on,” he whispers.

3.

Snowy Davos talks

climate, inequality…

America first.

4.

Cancel all of them:

Michigan State, USA

Gymnastics. Right now.

5.

#MeToo, you too, we

all, it’s true: Lift up, speak up,

give Justice her due.

***

Today, Fortune says goodbye to Data Editor Stacy Jones, intrepid raceAhead editor and founding member of our small but mighty inclusion team.

Stacy’s work touched so many aspects of Fortune’s coverage; her ability to explain how data can and should be used to understand the world has shaped the way we think about our work in the newsroom and helped prepare Fortune readers to build smarter, more equitable companies.

Stacy is also a big reason why raceAhead has continued to thrive, both in form and spirit.

While we are sad to see her go, we wish her luck in her next adventure in data, this time, at Goldman Sachs. (I know, right?) And many, many thanks to Data Reporter and sister in inclusion, Grace Donnelly, who will be editing raceAhead going forward.

Have a smart and equitable weekend! – EM