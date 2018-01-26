Budweiser has just released its 2018 Super Bowl commercial, “Stand by You,” and it has nothing to do with beer.

The Budweiser Super Bowl commercial, which was released Friday, shows real Budweiser employees at the beer-maker’s Cartersville, Ga., brewery filling beer cans with water to give to victims of natural disasters.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Budweiser’s emergency water program, which has shipped more than 79 million cans of clean water to areas hard-hit by natural disasters, according to the Budweiser website.

Most recently, the beer-maker sent 155,000 cans of drinking water to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, where Budweiser operates three facilities. But that number makes up only a small portion of the 2.9 million cans of water they delivered to disaster areas in 2017 — more than 207,000 of those cans went to California wildfire victims, according to Budweiser.

The Cartersville brewery is the main site for clean water production, though Budweiser’s website also says the company is working on adapting it’s Fort Collins, Co., brewery to include water can production capabilities.

“This is not something that we are doing today just for the Super Bowl, we have been really working on this for 30 years, and it’s a global initiative to make sure our company does what it thinks is the right thing to do,” Michel Doukeris, Anheuser-Busch CEO and AB InBev North America Zone president told FOX Business.

“Stand by Me” is sung by Skylar Grey in the commercial and part of the proceeds from her single will go the American Red Cross, which Budweiser parent company Anheuser-Busch has partnered with for more than 100 years.

Last year, Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial highlighted the rags-to-richest immigrant story of Adolphus Busch, the co-founder of Anheuser-Busch. This is the 29th consecutive year Budweiser has advertised during the Super Bowl, according to USA Today, and “Stand by You” will be its 103rd Super Bowl ad.

More than 100 million viewers are expected to see the ad during football’s biggest night.