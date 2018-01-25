Nintendo is moving on from its first entry into smartphone apps.

Nintendo announced Miitomo is shutting down on May 8 at 2 a.m. ET. The app has already stopped selling Miitomo coins, although users can still collect bonus coin rewards until the app official shuts down. Nintendo also said it will be refunding any unused coins that users paid for.

Miitomo also released its plan for now through May, before it shuts down for good. The app is encouraging people to take advantage of the daily bonus coins and game tickets still being offered and asking users to share their “Miifoto” memories on Twitter. The app will also be asking “question of the day,” where users can talk about their time on the app.

The app launched in May 2016 on Android and iPhone devices. While Nintendo (ntdoy) is known for its mark on the video game industry, Miitomo served as social app, allowing users to communication and create Miis, which serve as Nintendo’s avatars. Since then, Nintendo has launched other apps that operate in game settings, including Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes.