Apple Reportedly Revamping its iBooks Digital Reading App

Apple’s iBooks digital reading app may soon get a big redesign.

The revamp is intended to simplify the app’s layout and make it easier for people to track the books they are in the middle of reading, according to a Bloomberg News report on Thursday that cites unnamed sources.

The revamped iBooks will also have a section dedicated to audio books. Additionally, its corresponding online store where people can buy digital books will be refreshed to look like Apple’s online App Store, which got a makeover in June, the report said.

To spearhead the e-reader’s redesign, Apple hired Kashif Zafar, a former senior executive from Amazon’s competing audio books business unit Audible.

On Wednesday, tech publication Apple Insider also spotted from an iOS update that would let developers change the iBooks’ name to simply “Books,” at least when people see the app on their iPhone or iPad’s home screen.

The publication speculates that this could foretell a possible name change from iBooks to Apple Books, making it similar to Apple Music, the company’s streaming music service.

Apple debuted iBooks in 2010 when the late Steve Jobs unveiled the company’s first iPad tablet.

Fortune contacted Apple and will update this story if it responds.