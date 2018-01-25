Why Is Apple Suddenly Hiring So Many More Designers?

Apple job openings seem to suggest there are some changes afoot inside Apple Park.

The tech giant has dramatically increased its hiring rate on product designers, Thinknum, an enterprise analytics company that analyzes job opening data, revealed on Wednesday. Apple typically lists about 40 design jobs at most on its Careers page, but has started to seek many more people in that division. Earlier this month, in fact, Apple had up to 70 design job listings, according to the Thinknum study, which was earlier reported on by 9to5Mac.

“Normally, this wouldn’t be too big of a deal—Apple hires designers and engineers all the time,” Thinknum said in a statement. “But in this case, the uptick is severe, and the job titles are telling.”

Thinknum went on to say that the job-search “surge” is centered in large part on some of Apple’s most important products, including iPhone and its virtual personal assistant Siri. Apple is also interested in “motion scientists” and “optical engineers,” which might have something to do with the augmented reality headset the company is said to be working on.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Of course, Apple doesn’t discuss its hiring plans and the company did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the apparent hiring surge. It’s worth noting, however, that the company’s design chief Jony Ive only recently resumed a more hands-on role in the design process after two years of backing away to focus on the company’s Apple Park campus and retail designs. According to a graph Thinknum published on its site, the significant uptick in design-related hiring happened in the fall.

While it’s impossible to say for sure why Apple is bringing on so many new designers, Thinknum believes something is up.

“Apple is hiring more creative people for future products that have something to do with the iPhone than they have in a long, long time,” Thinknum said.