What We Know About the Reborn Vine App "V2"

A new version of Vine is likely on the way. Dom Hofmann, one of the co-founders of the original Vine which was sold to Twitter in 2013, has reportedly started reaching out to former Vine stars in an attempt to once again establish ties with top content creators for the upcoming platform, TechCrunch reports.

Twitter killed Vine and removed the ability to share videos from the app in January of last year. In November, Hofmann announced plans to build a Vine successor and now we’re learning more about what that might entail.

The new app, being called V2 right now, has “no firm launch date” just yet, but Hoffman has said he hopes to launch it later this year in the spring or summer.

The actual product is expected to be similar to the original Vine, allowing users to share videos between 2 and 6.5 seconds long that will loop over and over again. There will be no filters. Videos will be able to be browsed on V2 in chronological order, and there might be a “nope” button for you to mark videos that annoy you so you see fewer of them in the future.

V2 is also expected to take a stricter approach to moderation than the original Vine and will allow users to disable comments on a per-post basis.

They’re lofty plans, but for now, we’ll have to wait until launch to see if all the new features make it in there and more importantly, whether or not any big content creators will actually use the platform.