Melania Trump will not be joining her husband in Davos.

According to CNN, the First Lady’s spokesperson cited “scheduling and logistical issues” in explaining her absence. She was reportedly planning to attend to support President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to make an address on Friday. The announcement that she would not attend came on Monday, which marked the Trumps’ 13th wedding anniversary.

On Friday, Jan. 12, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump had paid off a porn star who goes by the name Stormy Daniels with whom he allegedly had an affair in the months following the birth of his and Melania Trump’s son, Barron. Melania Trump has not made a public statement since the news came to light. This news added fuel to rumors in Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury that the Trumps live separate lives.

But Mrs. Trump has many reasons to skip Davos that have nothing to do with scheduling or marital bliss. Aside from being a self-proclaimed private person, she has not had the best experiences with gatherings of this nature in her first year as First Lady.

In July, she was “trapped” in her hotel room at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany because of protesters outside her hotel. And in September, an anti-bullying speech she gave at the UN was met with ire when critics pointed out that her husband often employs bullying techniques.