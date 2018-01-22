Here's How Many People Participated in Women's Marches This Year

The 2017 women’s marches were one of, it not the largest, protests in American history, drawing crowds of over 3 million nationwide. And while 2018 saw those numbers decline, there were still plenty of marchers all across the country.

There’s no exact count for how many women took the streets again this year. Marches were held in cities across the country, many of which did not offer crowd estimates. With the protests spread out over two days, it’s going to be a little while before any grand totals are estimated. But major cities saw substantial crowds.

Los Angeles drew the biggest numbers, with half a million people showing up Saturday, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. Chicago organizers estimate 300,000 marched in the Windy City, a number greater than the 2017 count.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio estimated there were over 200,000 protestors.

Over 200,000 people took to the street yesterday in New York City to fight for the future of their country. It was the one year anniversary of one of the greatest protests in American history, and it was a promise to keep the fight going. https://t.co/U2ZBaOnao3 — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 21, 2018

Other cities had smaller, but far from unimpressive, counts. Fifty thousand marched in Philadelphia. San Jose saw 20,000, while San Francisco had between 50,000 and 60,000 people take to the streets.

Seattle officials declined to offer a precise crowd estimate, but said the number was in the tens of thousands.

Like last year, marches weren’t confined to the U.S. Activists gathered in London, Rome, and other European cities to bring attention to women’s rights and equality.