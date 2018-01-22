The Malala Fund just got a big infusion of cash from a high profile donor.

Apple said Sunday it will contribute a significant investment to the nonprofit, which helps girls gain access to education around the world.

The charity was founded by Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner who was shot by the Taliban when she was 15 for going to school.

This support from Apple will allow the Malala Fund to double the number of grants for girls’ secondary education in India and Latin America, with a goal to help more than 100,000 students.

Currently, the fund’s network supports programs in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon, Turkey, and Nigeria.

Apple did not disclose the exact amount it’s giving to the foundation, but the company said its investment consists of money, technology and assistance with curriculum and policy research.

“We believe that education is a great equalizing force, and we share Malala Fund’s commitment to give every girl an opportunity to go to school,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Apple will become the fund’s first Laureate partner and Cook will join the Malala Fund leadership council. He met with Yousafzai in Beirut on Saturday where they visited students.

“Through both their innovations and philanthropy, Apple has helped educate and empower people around the world,” she said in a statement. “I am grateful that Apple knows the value of investing in girls and is joining Malala Fund in the fight to ensure all girls can learn and lead without fear.”

Yousafzai is scheduled to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Thursday.