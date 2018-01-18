Apple Users Are Facing a New Security Flaw: The ChaiOS 'Text Bomb'

Just weeks after handling a security flaw that allowed people to access Mac operating systems without a password, Apple is now facing a new threat: a “text bomb.”

Luckily for iPhone and Mac users, the “chaiOS” text bomb bug is more annoying than risky. Sending the “chaiOS” link can cause the recipient’s Apple product to crash even if the recipient doesn’t click on it, computer security analyst Graham Cluley writes on his blog. The bug was shown to affect iPhones and cause Safari to crash on Mac computers, BBC reports.

The software developer who uncovered the issue, Abraham Masri, posted the code on programming website GitHub, before it was later taken down, according to BBC. Masri claims to have reported the bug already.

“No, I’m not going to re-upload it. I made my point. Apple needs to take such bugs more seriously,” Masri tweeted.

After dealing with its Mac OS password issue in November, Apple released a patch for the Safari web browser in January after major chipmakers disclosed flaws that left most modern computing device vulnerable to hackers.