Apple is going on a hiring spree and plans to recruit 20,000 workers over the next five years.

The consumer technology giant revealed its hiring push on Wednesday as part of the company’s plans to invest $30 billion in “capital expenditures” in the U.S. over the next five years.

Apple (aapl) did not specify the types of jobs that will be part of it its hiring push, such as if the majority will be sales staff at its various Apple stores or if they will be software engineers or technical workers.

The company also said that it plans to hire workers for a second Apple campus that will “initially house technical support for customers,” although Apple didn’t say where the facility will be located.

Apple also said it would spend $10 billion on data centers in the U.S., although it didn’t say if the money would be used to open new facilities or improve existing ones. The company also broke ground on a new data center on Wednesday in Reno, Nev., which CEO Tim Cook visited during a ceremony.

The importance of Apple’s investment in Reno is reflected by Apple CEO Tim Cook being here for the groundbreaking of their new facility! #RenoOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/xWCB7VxBBV — Katy Simon Holland (@katysimoncm) January 17, 2018

Apple also said that it would increase spending to various U.S.-based component suppliers and manufacturers from $1 billion to $5 billion.

“Apple is a success story that could only have happened in America, and we are proud to build on our long history of support for the U.S. economy,” Cook said in a statement. “We believe deeply in the power of American ingenuity, and we are focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness.”

Apple’s public relations push to be perceived as a big contributor to the overall U.S. economy comes amid comments made by President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election. At the time, Trump criticized Apple for making the bulk of its popular products like the iPhone and Mac computers in China.

“We’re gonna get Apple to start building their damn computers and things in this country, instead of in other countries,” Trump reportedly said during a campaign speech.