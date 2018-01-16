Airbnb Is Letting You Put Off Paying for Your Stay

Booking a trip but don’t want to pay for your accommodation far in advance? Airbnb now has a solution for you.

The short-term rental company rolled out a new service Tuesday called Pay Less Up Front, which lets you do just that. Rather than paying the entire balance at the moment of booking your lodging, the feature will allow users to pay a deposit and cover the rest of the cost closer to check-in date.

The deposit will typically be 50% of the total cost of your booking and the feature will only be available on trips that cost a total of $250 or more and that have been booked at least 14 days before check-in.

While testing the feature, Airbnb reportedly found that 40% of users used the Pay Less Up Front option and those who used it tended to make bookings farther in advance.

This is the second update to Airbnb in recent months. In November, the company began allowing users to split payments between multiple guests.