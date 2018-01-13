Why Apple Could Soon Save More Than $4 Billion in Taxes

Along the spectrum of good and bad weeks for Apple, this past one was middling, at best.

The week kicked off with some debate over just how much Apple is doing to safeguard kids who are spending too much time on their iPhones and not enough time communicating with others. It then turned to reports that Apple will be handing over control of its iCloud data center operations in China to a local company there to comply with Chinese law.

But behind the scenes as CES—touted to be the world’s largest tech trade show—was in full swing with major tech announcements from all of Apple’s competitors, the company still featured prominently in the news cycle. Apple optioned rights on a new TV drama this week and a little tax quirk could net the tech giant a $4 billion cash windfall.

Here’s a look back at Apple’s week and the good and bad that came with it:

One more thing…A MacBook Air that never connected to the Internet and was kept in a safe was home to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi script, the film’s director Rian Johnson said this week. Johnson said his producer was worried he’s leave his MacBook Air at a coffee shop for anyone to steal.