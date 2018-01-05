Former President Barack Obama Will Be David Letterman's First Guest on New Netflix Show

Former President Barack Obama will be David Letterman’s first guest when the long-time talk show host’s new Netflix series premieres on Jan 12.

Additionally, the streaming media giant said Friday that Letterman’s new series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, would also feature other influential interviewees including George Clooney, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern, and Nobel Peace Price winner Malala Yousafzai.

The first episode of Letterman’s new show will be Obama’s first televised talk-show interview since leaving the presidency in 2017. It will also be Letterman’s first televised interview after retiring as host of the CBS’ The Late Show in 2015.

Unlike The Late Show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will dedicate each hour-long episode to one guest, as opposed to several, including a musical guest or comedian performing a short routine. The six-part series will run a new episode each month and conclude in June.

Netflix (nflx) also released a trailer of the new series in which Letterman is shown sporting a long, Walt Whitman-like beard and filmed in a more intimate setting featuring two chairs and a simple backdrop as opposed to his former show’s more lavish set.

Obama last talked to Letterman in a televised interview on The Late Show in 2015 during Letterman’s final run hosting the CBS show after two decades.