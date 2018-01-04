If you want to upgrade your iPhone battery, expect to have to wait for several weeks.
The big delay comes after Apple (aapl) acknowledged intentionally throttling the performance of some iPhones in order to prevent those smartphones from abruptly turning off because of elderly batteries. In an effort to make nice with angry customers, the company recently dropped the price of replacement batteries for certain iPhone models to $29 from $79.
The affected iPhone models include the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. Apple said it would eventually fix the battery problem in recently released iPhone 8 and iPhone X models through an iOS update this year.
When Washington Post columnist Geoffrey Fowler tried to upgrade his iPhone’s battery, he wrote that “thousands of other customers” were already ahead of him, and he would have to join a “weeks-long waiting list.” Fowler added through a post on Twitter that an Apple Genius bar worker predicted that Apple’s “battery stock levels may not be back to normal until summer.”
Fortune contacted Apple for comment and will update this story if it responds.
Other Apple iPhone customers eager for the battery upgrades also reported similar stories on Twitter on Thursday.
The moral of the story is that if you want to get a new iPhone battery, be prepared for a long wait. You’ll have to schedule an appointment at your nearest Apple Genius Bar, visit the store to talk to a representative about the battery problem, and then join a waiting list.
Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.
Apple says on its website that mailing your iPhone directly to the company for a battery replacement could lead to a waiting time of “5-9 business days” before you get your phone back. However, it’s unclear how many people are mailing their iPhones and whether that could lead to longer waiting times, like is in the case in Apple stores.