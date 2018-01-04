If you want to upgrade your iPhone battery, expect to have to wait for several weeks.

The big delay comes after Apple (aapl) acknowledged intentionally throttling the performance of some iPhones in order to prevent those smartphones from abruptly turning off because of elderly batteries. In an effort to make nice with angry customers, the company recently dropped the price of replacement batteries for certain iPhone models to $29 from $79.

The affected iPhone models include the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. Apple said it would eventually fix the battery problem in recently released iPhone 8 and iPhone X models through an iOS update this year.

When Washington Post columnist Geoffrey Fowler tried to upgrade his iPhone’s battery, he wrote that “thousands of other customers” were already ahead of him, and he would have to join a “weeks-long waiting list.” Fowler added through a post on Twitter that an Apple Genius bar worker predicted that Apple’s “battery stock levels may not be back to normal until summer.”

Fortune contacted Apple for comment and will update this story if it responds.

Even with an Apple Genius Bar appointment, I’m in a weeks-long queue behind “thousands” of others at my SF store alone to get a $29 iPhone battery. My Genius predicted battery stock levels may not be back to normal until SUMMER, tho Apple hasn’t commented. https://t.co/nseRg8rAKc — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) January 4, 2018

Other Apple iPhone customers eager for the battery upgrades also reported similar stories on Twitter on Thursday.

So, I went to the Apple store today to exchange my battery in my older iPhone. They don’t have them in stock yet and don’t expect them for at least 3 weeks! — Dick Weitzenhoffer (@dickweit45) January 3, 2018

You can now make an appointment at Apple Genius Bar to replace your iPhone battery, but good luck finding a place that has any openings. You can also send your phone to Apple to have them replace it and mail it back to you.https://t.co/y1chOLCQiN — So Sez Chey (@chey_cobb) January 4, 2018

This is the Apple store line in Sacramento for Genius Bar appointments for iPhone battery replacement. Swing and a miss, Apple. pic.twitter.com/I0MjnYPL1a — Tracie Cone (@Tracie_Cone) January 2, 2018

Verizon would help. At the Mission Viejo Ca @AppleSupport they did not have any replacement batteries in stock & I would need to wait 2.5 hrs just to order a replacement battery, then return when available for install, unknown when that might be, 2 perhaps 6 wks! But if I wanted — Robert Townsend (@RobertT18542781) January 4, 2018

Made an appointment to replace my iPhone battery, had to go a week later, waited in line for another 30 mins, and then found out that they said I might have to order a new battery… why have me go through all of that and wait in line for another hour. I just want a new battery — Brian Ung (@thebrianung) January 4, 2018

#Apple stores unprepared for ballyhooed $30 iPhone battery replacement. “We don’t have any,” was the response from the genius at the Genius Bar. — mdsbarry (@mdsbarry) January 4, 2018

Made my appointment at an Apple Store a week ago to get a replacement battery for my iPhone. They are out of batteries. O-U-T. OUT. You have to be kidding me. #apple #iphone #customerservice #fail #applestore #estero #fl — Maribeth Doran (@mdmv) January 4, 2018

The moral of the story is that if you want to get a new iPhone battery, be prepared for a long wait. You’ll have to schedule an appointment at your nearest Apple Genius Bar, visit the store to talk to a representative about the battery problem, and then join a waiting list.

Apple says on its website that mailing your iPhone directly to the company for a battery replacement could lead to a waiting time of “5-9 business days” before you get your phone back. However, it’s unclear how many people are mailing their iPhones and whether that could lead to longer waiting times, like is in the case in Apple stores.