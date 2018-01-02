How to Find Out if Your iPhone Is Eligible for Apple’s $29 Battery Replacement

Apple has apparently clarified its position on which iPhones qualify for a $29 battery replacement and which do not.

After some customers took to Apple support forums to complain of the company not replacing batteries for $29, a French publication named iGeneration claims to have obtained internal documentation sent to Apple Stores that details which iPhones are eligible for the offer. According to that document, which has not been independently verified by Apple, the company will charge customers $29 for a battery replacement on all out-of-warranty iPhone 6 or newer handsets that are not otherwise damaged.

According to 9to5Mac, which earlier reported on the move, some consumers say they visited Apple Stores and were not allowed to get a $29 iPhone battery replacement because their batteries were “ineligible.” In those cases, Apple Store employees performed a diagnostic test on the respective iPhone’s battery and because it had greater than 80% capacity left, some employees said it wouldn’t qualify, according to the report.

Now, though, Apple has apparently changed that and will allow anyone with the right iPhone to take advantage of the $29 fee.

So, what does it take to actually get a new battery for your iPhone and what will you need to do in order to qualify? Here’s a quick look:

Have a Qualifying iPhone Model

Apple will offer replacements on a variety of iPhones. Here’s the full list:

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

Make Sure It’s Working

Have a qualified iPhone model? Good. The only other thing you need to show is that your iPhone is in working condition and doesn’t have obvious signs of damage. And it should be out of warranty.

If you check all those boxes, pay Apple $29 and the new battery is yours.