Apple Just Bought This Canadian Software Startup

Apple just bought a Canadian startup that specializes in creating software development tools for coders.

Buddybuild, which disclosed the acquisition on Tuesday in a blog post, said its staff will join Apple’s Xcode engineering group. Xcode is the name of Apple’s (aapl) suite of software development tools used by third-party coders to build apps for Apple products like the iPhone, Mac computers, and Apple Watch.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Buddybuild was founded in 2015 and has about 40 employees, according to the startup’s LinkedIn page. The Vancouver-based startup raised nearly $7.6 million, and its advisors include fellow Canadian Stewart Butterfield, the founder and CEO of the popular workplace chat service Slack, according to financial tracking service PitchBook.

“We’ve always been proud to be a Canadian company, so we’re also pleased that we will be staying right here in Vancouver — a hotbed of developer and engineering talent,” Buddybuild said in a statement.

Coders use Buddybuild’s software tools to create apps in a so-called agile development method, in which new features are rapidly created, released, and then frequently tweaked over time.

Although developers could use Buddybuild’s tools to build apps for Google’s (goog) competing Android operating system, they will no longer be able to do so.

“As of today, we are no longer accepting new customers,” Buddybuild said in a statement. “Existing Free Starter plans and Android app development will be discontinued on March 1, 2018.”