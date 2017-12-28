The countdown to the year’s biggest technology event is on. And when CES kicks off in January, some of the top tech we’ll see next year will be on display.

CES 2018 starts in Las Vegas on January 7 with a news conference for the media and shutters its doors on January 12. Like every other year, some of the biggest names in the technology industry, including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Google, will be in attendance. And although they haven’t yet announced their plans for the show, all signs are pointing to big announcements and groundbreaking tech.

So, what might we expect from CES 2018? Read on for our predictions:

TVs, TVs, TVs

Televisions will of course be one of the highlights of CES 2018. LG will likely showcase new organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens that come with impossibly thin designs. And Samsung could wow us with new versions of its line of televisions. Sony, Vizio, and countless other companies will also likely showcase new sets at the show. And look for them all to offer gorgeous screens, vibrant colors, and, in some cases, lofty price tags.

A Foldable Galaxy X?

Samsung won’t unveil the rumored Galaxy S9 at CES, but it could take the wraps off its long-rumored Galaxy X. That device is believed to be a foldable smartphone that will extend the smartphone’s screen to a standard size of about 5 inches to more than 7 inches. It could steal the show at CES.

VR, AR, and Mixed Reality

Headsets of every variety will likely find their way to every corner at CES. We’re likely to see new advancements in virtual reality and augmented reality, as well as headsets featuring mixed reality that can combine the two. Magic Leap, a much-hyped company working on a mixed reality headset, is the company everyone will be watching.

Bring on the Car Tech

As companies around the globe prepare for self-driving cars, many automakers will take to the CES floor to showcase their progress. Companies like Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, and others will be at the show, and there will likely be new concept designs and talk of autonomous car tech that will make any longtime car tech fan excited.

Compelling Wearable Tech

The wearable market is on pace to grow significantly in the next several years, according to recent research from IDC. And companies are expected to offer everything from smart clothing to a variety of smartwatches to satisfy consumer demand. Look for a slew of wearable tech concepts to be at CES.

A Boatload of PCs

Dell, HP, and Lenovo will all be taking up prominent positions at CES 2018. And that can only mean one thing: we’ll be seeing lots and lots of computers. Expect to find new design concepts and high-end machines. But also expect to see a focus on two-in-one hybrid devices that can act both as notebooks and tablets. Desktops to compete with ultra-high-end iMac Pro also seem likely.

Don’t Expect to See Apple

The biggest tech company won’t be at the biggest technology event of the year. Apple each year blows off CES and instead focuses its time on its own product showcases. However, Apple will feature prominently at CES, with countless companies showcasing new products that in one way or another integrate with the company’s products.