All the Stores That Are Open on Christmas Day — And What's Closed

If you’re searching for a last-minute gift or don’t celebrate Christmas, a number of chain stores and convenience shops around the country will still be open on Dec. 25, or Christmas Day.

While many stores like Target and Walmart will be closed, others like CVS and Family Dollar will be open for shoppers, according to a list compiled by The Balance.

Additionally, movie theater chains and some restaurants will also be open on Christmas Day if you plan to spend the holiday out of the house.

Here’s a list of stores open this Christmas:

Pharmacies open on Christmas Day

Some of these go-to stores will be open for limited hours on Christmas Day, while others will operate on their usual schedule.

CVS: Though some CVS locations are regularly open for 24 hours, this Christmas stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rite Aid: Many Rite Aid stores are open 24 hours — and will stay open with similar hours for Christmas.

Walgreens: Some Walgreens locations will be open for 24 hours, and others will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Convenience stores open on Christmas Day

If you need to grab something quickly on Christmas Day, these stores have you covered.

7-Eleven: Locations will be open with regular hours — most of which are open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Cumberland Farms: Most locations will be open 7 a.m. to midnight on the holiday.

Family Dollar: Hours depend on your store’s location — though some will be open 24 hours.

Speedway: Most locations will be open with regular hours.

Sheetz: Sheetz locations will stay open for their usual hours on Christmas Day.

Grocery stores open on Christmas Day

While they will be open in time for you to snag a few more ingredients for a Christmas Day dinner, get there early. Most stores will close a little earlier than usual on the holiday.

Albertsons: Christmas Day hours for most locations will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bristol Farms and Vons: These Southern California grocery stores will be open on Christmas Day — though many locations will be closing early.