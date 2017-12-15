Apple Confirms It's Working on an Ultra-Powerful Mac Pro Update

Apple might have launched its most powerful computer ever just this week, but the company is already hard at work on something even more powerful.

In a statement on Thursday, Apple confirmed that it’s developing “a completely redesigned, next-generation Mac Pro.” In its statement, Apple said that the Mac Pro would be a desktop designed for “pro customers who need the highest performance.” Apple added that it’s also working on a “new high-end pro display.”

Apple’s Mac Pro was at one time the company’s most powerful computer. The latest generation comes with a cylindrical black design and high-powered Intel processors. But unlike the latest iMac Pro, which took the crown of Apple’s “most powerful computer” when it launched on Thursday, it’s a traditional desktop that requires users to plug in a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to use it. The iMac Pro is an all-in-one machine that has a display in front of its components.

So-called power users that require the extra capabilities delivered by a desktop have been calling on Apple for years to update its Mac Pro. Earlier this year, the company finally responded to those people, saying that it would deliver a Mac Pro update at some point in the future.

While not much has changed since then, Apple’s acknowledgement that it’s still working on a Mac Pro update could be important for those power users who might not see so much value in the $5,000 iMac Pro. But exactly what Apple has planned for its Mac Pro is unknown. And all the company would say in its statement is that it’s planning a “modular, upgradeable design.”

Apple also didn’t share details on its “pro display.” The company currently recommends customers buy LG’s UltraFine 5K screen, which comes with an ultra-high-resolution screen.

It’s unclear from the release when Apple might unveil its next-generation Mac Pro or the new display.