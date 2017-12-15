You'll Soon Be Able to Buy Google Chromecast and Apple TV on Amazon Again

Amazon has returned to selling streaming-video devices from Apple and Google that rival its own Fire TV devices.

The e-commerce giant stopped selling Apple TV and Google Chromecast devices a couple years back, claiming they were incompatible with its Prime Video service.

Now, it has put up new product pages for Apple TV, Apple TV 4K, Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra. The products currently show up as “unavailable,” but that should change soon.

Amazon’s decision to restock the devices, which was first reported Thursday by CNET, may be particularly helpful in smoothing things over between Amazon (amzn) and Google (googl).

Google, annoyed at Amazon’s failure to stock products such as Chromecast and Google Home—and its refusal to support Prime Video on Google Cast devices—retaliated earlier this month by cutting off access to YouTube on Amazon’s Fire Stick streaming dongle and Echo Show speaker.

“We are in productive discussions with Amazon to reach an agreement for the benefit of our mutual customers. We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon,” a Google spokesperson said Thursday, according to CNET and Reuters.

Amazon and Apple (aapl) have already mended fences, with Amazon finally bringing Prime Video to Apple TV last week.