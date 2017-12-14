On the market for a new condo in Miami?

One seller has put a penthouse condo up for sale—but there’s a catch. The seller will only accept Bitcoin.

According to Redfin, the online real-estate broker, it is the first property listed on its site that will only accept the cryptocurrency as payment.

Several other properties advertised are also willing to accept Bitcoin, but this particular listing has explicitly stated that Bitcoin is the only acceptable form of payment. In all caps at the end of the description, the listing states, “PRICE? ONLY ACCEPTING BITCOIN.” The property is listed at 33 Bitcoins, which at current rates, is equivalent to about $544,500.

Meanwhile, a $5.1 million five-bedroom, 4.5 bath house in San Francisco, a $2.5 million Miami house, and a $339,000 townhouse in Miami are also advertising that they can be bought with cryptocurrency.

The one bedroom, one-and-a-half bath Miami unit, meanwhile, is located in a 2007 building with views of Biscayne Bay.