Term Sheet -- Tuesday, December 12

2018 CRYSTAL BALL

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Last December, Term Sheet released a list of your business predictions for 2017. I want to do the same this year.

Reply to this email with a one or two-sentence answer to the question: “What’s your top business-related prediction for 2018?” Feel free to give me your thoughts on everything from M&A trends to policy changes to when you think we’ll be driving our Teslas on Mars.

I will include highlights of your answers in an upcoming Term sheet.

Speaking of trends, Ernst & Young released its 2018 M&A sector outlook report today, and it had some interesting takeaways. Here are several key points that dealmakers should know:

• Companies rethink their competitive formula: Boards and C-suite executives face a number of challenges today, from activist shareholders to cybersecurity threats. As a result, more companies are beginning to implement more frequent and rigorous portfolio reviews, which focus on integrating previously executed deals and divesting businesses that no longer fit with the strategy.

• Tech M&A roars on: Technology companies are becoming attractive acquisition targets across all industries — from healthcare to retail to industrials. As the gap between traditional incumbents and new-gen tech behemoths widens, expect more re-invention and consolidation ahead.

• Private equity increases deal competition: Private equity has been making waves in the tech sector, and it is not slowing down. Since 2010, PE deal activity has tripled and almost 100% of the growth has been in M&A volumes. Flush with cash, PE firms are likely to challenge corporates for assets more than they have at any point in the past five years.

• Mega-deals are here to stay: Expect to see more massive cross-border deals as dealmakers get more comfortable doing business abroad.